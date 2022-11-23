Club Q shooter’s new f*cked up defense strategy will make your eyes roll out the back of your head

Normally, we here at Queerty are all about self-determining identity and respecting the fluidity of queerness. In this specific case, however, you’ll have to forgive us for extending a bit less grace and a more critical eye to the “coming out” moment of a mass murderer who shot dozens of innocent LGBTQ people and allies–especially before some of the bodies are even in the ground.
The queer community suffered a tremendous loss this weekend as mass shooter Anderson Aldrich opened fire on Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five and wounding at least another 25. The shooting is, unshockingly, being looked into “through the lens” of a hate crime, according to police.
To presumably try to get out of the hate crime designation, Aldrich’s defense has now put forth that the accused mass murderer identifies as nonbinary and will be referred to with they/them pronouns and the title “Mx.” for the rest of the court proceedings.
As a trans/nonbinary person myself, respectfully, f*ck that. And him. And his lawyers. And their defense.
In addition to possibly evading the hate crime charge, his new admission serves to erroneously turn the focus away from conservative anti-LGBTQ rhetoric fueling violence and into a “the call is coming from inside the house” logic spiral. It’s vaguely akin to the right stealing that trans woman’s pictures and trying to pass her off as the Uvalde shooter back in March, but even more calculated.
Earlier this week, a former friend told The Daily Beast that Aldrich frequently used anti-gay slurs.
“He said things sometimes that probably should have been alarming to me,” Xavier Kraus said. “He used the term ‘f*ggot’ a lot. Most of the time it came from a place of anger.”
In addition to seemingly historied homophobia, Aldrich was a disturbingly violent person.
Just last year, he was arrested threatening his own mother’s life with “a homemade bomb, multiple weapons, and ammunition.” He was caught on video in tactical gear roaming his mother’s house saying things like “Today I die” and “I’ma f*ckin’ blow it to holy hell.” Police let him off with no charges.
We’ve established that Aldrich’s grandfather, Randy Voepel, is an alt-right MAGA insurrectionist politician. We’ve established that the people in his life were afraid of his violent nature and noted his queerphobia. Above all, we’ve established that he wanted queer people to die and putting his desires into action.
Is it really too far a bridge to think that this person just might lie about their identity to dodge a charge and sow even more discord for the community?
Many folks on social media aren’t buying this bit of news, either:
This is a false claim to remove the hate crime charges that were dropped on this kid.
It’s also terrible reporting it should say ‘the shooter’s defense lawyers claim that Anderson Aldrich is nonbinary.’
This is a post from his mother the night of the murders, says son/he/him. https://t.co/kDmBPfQk9A pic.twitter.com/8kWskK0gt1
— ChudsOfTikTok (@ChudsOfTikTok) November 23, 2022
So what? They just released a press release or something saying he was NB and you just believed it? Blaming a community for their own persecution much?
— Philly Cats 🐀 (@potnoodlez) November 23, 2022
“Since fascists involved in perpetrating genocide against minority groups never lie, we have no issue repeating their statements to as large an audience as possile”
— Forbidden Cutie 🔞 (@ForbiddenQT) November 23, 2022
I personally can’t think of any source more reliable than the lawyers of a guy who killed several people a couple days ago
— CEO of twodder 🐀🍥 (@cryptidocto) November 23, 2022
the case is sealed but the defense attorneys announce the shooter is nonbinary huh?
i don’t fucking buy it for a second. not that it changes things if it’s true, but that is pure cynical calculus on the defense attorney’s part.
— 🖖 youtube.com / GayFesh 🖖🐀 (@GayestFesh) November 23, 2022
Huh. Wonder if this attorney claim is to get around hate crime charges… or they are really Non- Binary – either way none of my business… this does not change the murders.
— IamDallasLyn🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@IamDallasLyn) November 23, 2022
Yeah
I don’t believe hin pic.twitter.com/JUqkD9bKPU
— pitchforks ❁ (@BrandiLynn4Ever) November 23, 2022
Do not feel bad about not respecting this new admission. He didn’t respect the identities of the people he murdered in cold blood. And he and his lawyers certainly aren’t respecting them now.
Sometimes being queer isn’t just about love and peace and acceptance. Sometimes it’s about righteous fury at queerphobes with blood on their hands. To quote Dwyane Wade in his recent defense of his trans daughter Zaya, “The high road has run out of real estate.”
Mack
Idea is BS and probably something cooked up by the grandfather and attorneys.
bachy
I should think you’d want to be a decent neighbor – or at least not a murderer(?) – if you want people to comply with your request to be respectfully addressed via peculiar pronouns.
inbama
And yet we’re not allowed to question convicted rapists, pedophiles and murderers when they declare they are transwomen and demand to be transferred to a woman’s prison.
But this one time, doubting someone’s self-ID is not “transphobic?”
Den
Let’s see your list of rapists, murders and pedophiles who claim to be transwomen who have undergone the counseling, and hormone treatments in pursuit of said transfer.
You cannot simply lie in support of a homophobic murder and out of your obvious hatred of trans people and expect to get away with it Nimrod!
You right wingers make me sick to my stomach!
Go live in Hungary where your self hatred will be valued.
dbmcvey
We’re not doubting someone’s self ID. We’re doubting what his lawyers say is their self ID. From what we’ve heard already from neighbors and people who knew them, they were addicted to QANON and had a lot of extreme right wing beliefs.
inbama
@Den
Don’t you dare accuse me of not being on the side of my gay brothers, you lying lowlife.
Just last week San Jose transgender activist and former teacher Dana Rivers was found guilty of the murders of lesbian couple Patricia Wright and Charlotte Read and their 19 year old son Toto Diambu. Up until now, Rivers has been held in a woman’s prison.
83 year old transwoman serial killer Harvey Marcelin after having murdered and beheaded a third woman is being housed in a woman’s facility while awaiting trial.
Now I’m not going to do homework for you, but there’s plenty more on the internet.
Are they fake trans? Real trans? Well, nobody knows, because “you are what you say you are” and the courts go along and treat them as “real women.”
abfab
The great unwashed and the white trash of america need to stop giving birth for a while.
aaronarnwine
Not a single shred of evidence has been presented about their motives. But we are 72 hours deep into wish casting that this is something we can blame on political opponents, so no facts will ever matter. Narrative uber alles. It’s pathological.
Den
His contemporaries have mentioned his frequent use of “the F word” and general distaste for LGBT people. His mother’s landlord has mentioned his stereotypical macho behavior when he was threatening to blow up his mom’s rental. His pretty typical right wing family has been described. And yet you are defending him and eagerly embracing the developing narrative that he is simply an unbalanced queer (as the right would like to paint most of us)!
We have little use for regressive heterosexual trolls here friend, so stuff it!
Jack Meoff
What a load of cooked up BS by his legal team.
Den
And yet look at the expected hetero and hetero-apologist trolls here supporting the developing right wing narrative. Expect that in three or four days FOX, OAN, NewsMax, and so on will be screaming about how he is simply the worst among an army of liberal queer nutcases, and that no red blooded MAGA MAN would ever do such a thing!!
They tried to do the same thing with the Pelosi assault, and libertarian fabulists like Musk just lapped it right up.
Crayonap
The comments are definitely calling bullshit on this, but how many times in this same forum have I seen multiple posts from members of our community who put individual assaults on Gay men to Gay-on-Gay violence? This is a trope that our community has accepted as well, that it is repressed LGBTQ individuals who cause the violence to our communities. It is one of Hollywood’s and the media’s favorite gaslighting techniques.
dbmcvey
However they identify (and yes, I find it dubious) doesn’t matter. They shouldn’t have got a gun. We know from some of the weirder posters on this site that there are LGBTQ+ people who get taken in by conservative conspiracy theories and we’ve already heard this guy was a Q follower and they were MAGA. Their grandfather is full on scary, and even if they really do identify as gender fluid, that doesn’t mean they weren’t motivated by anti-LGBTQ animus.
Neoprene
Too funny that the defendant has indicated that he is non-binary. Oops, “they” are non-binary. I’m not buying it, of course. But then again, I don’t buy it when anyone says they are non-binary. It’s the epitome of contrived diversity.