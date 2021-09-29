Comedian José Antonio Badía comes out as bisexual and reveals his fabulous new drag persona

Mexican comedian, influencer, and host of the super popular “Leyendas Legendarias” podcast José Antonio Badía came out as bisexual back in June. Now, he’s coming out again. This time as a fierce drag persona named Elsa Tánica.

In an Instagram post on June 28, Badía encouraged his nearly 300K followers to “Be weird. Be free. Be yourself. #pride.” Shortly after that, he confirmed that he identifies as both an LGBTQ ally and bisexual.

Since coming out publicly, Badía has embraced being an #Instagay, er, #Instabiguy. (#Instabiguy is a thing, right? Well, it is now!)

His posts are definitely getting thirstier and he’s clearly having more fun titillating his fans with underwear pics and shirtless selfies…

Most recently, Badía revealed his new Maleficent-inspired drag persona, Elsa Tánica. This week, he shared several photos of himself in drag and saying he is becoming “fabulous and fabulouser.”

We absolutely love seeing Badía embrace his identity and share it with the world and we can’t wait to see more from him in the future.

The “Leyendas Legendarias” podcast first launched in 2019 and quickly became one of the most downloaded podcasts on Spotify in Latin America. It covers everything from real crime stories to paranormal activity and the occult, told through a humorous (and queer!) lens.

Scroll down for a few more pics from Badía’s Instagram page…