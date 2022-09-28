Conservative’s attempt to ‘own the libs’ over airplane bathrooms backfires and Twitter can’t stop laughing

Today, Virgin Atlantic announced it will be doing away with gendered uniforms and will instead allow its pilots, cabin crew, and staff to choose the outfit they most feel comfortable in, “no matter their gender, gender identity, or gender expression.”

The announcement of the airline’s new gender-inclusive policies came complete with a chic video, with gorgeous crew members dancing and showing off their Vivienne Westwood-designed threads. We’re pretty sure those are hired dancers-slash-models and not actual flight attendants, but we stan nonetheless.

We’ve changed our uniform code to give our crew, pilot and ground teams the option to choose which of our iconic uniforms, designed by Vivienne Westwood, best represents them ? #SeeTheWorldDifferently pic.twitter.com/dbCP4WxObl — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) September 28, 2022

And, yes, that is RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s own Michelle Visage, making the upgrade from Glamazon Airways to Virgin Atlantic! In an official press statement, Visage—a noted ally and mother of a non-binary child—says that, “people feel empowered when they are wearing what best represents them, and this gender identity policy allows people to embrace who they are and bring their full selves to work.”

But, as reliable as an airport Cinnabon, conservatives are up in arms about the changes, taking to Twitter to decry the “woke” updates and shout about things that don’t concern them at all.

Perhaps the most ridiculous response (and that’s saying something) came from Info Wars regular conspiracy theorist Paul Joseph Watson. In a since-deleted tweet, the right-wing reactionary made a weak attempt at humor, suggested what could happen if airlines cease to maintain separate “male” and “female” bathrooms. “I want to see the sh*t show of ‘gender neutral bathrooms’ unfold at 30,000 feet.”

I don't think he's ever been on a plane pic.twitter.com/zLI2rxyHIV — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) September 28, 2022

Sir… have you ever been on an airplane before?

Watson, with his “slippery slope” fear-mongering, seems to forget that airplane bathrooms are single use and, by that nature, are gender neutral. No one’s ever had a problem with that before!

And while we will concede that, yes, said bathrooms are typically a nightmare, that has nothing to do with the gender of who is using them (it’s usually more how much coffee they drank before boarding).

Naturally, Twitter couldn’t let Watson’s post just sit there without roasting him in return. Here are a few of our favorites:

“excuse me, I have to go and use the ladies room.” *clambers over three middle row passengers to get to the lady toilet side* pic.twitter.com/MQKo0R8DIm — Hannah Shaw-Williams (@HSW3K) September 28, 2022

He says he’s against socialism, but he sure loves being publicly owned. — That Guy With The Thing (@andrewfinney79) September 28, 2022

Either he has never been on a plane, never goes to the bathroom, or never goes to the bathrom while on a plane specifically. The fourth option is that his attention to details is lower than his need for outrage. — Halldór Auðar Svansson 🇮🇸 🤝 🇺🇦 (@tharfagreinir) September 28, 2022

I don’t think he’s ever left his basement. — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) September 28, 2022

I find it quite frustrating that people LOVE to complain about the idea of gender neutral bathrooms, yet they forget that at least once in their life they’ve use one (on a plane, on a train, at home). Seriously 🤦🏻‍♂️ Get your minds out of the gutter and let people go to the bathroom — André ✌️(him/he) (@prydonian06) September 28, 2022