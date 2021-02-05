Country crooner TJ Osborne on the unexpected response to his coming out

View this post on Instagram
“I instantaneously felt like I wish I had done this a long time ago. I expected a wave of love from family and friends, but I did not expect it to feel the way it felt… I think it’s one thing when you just know and assume people love you, and it’s different when you hear it, and when you hear it with sincerity. Right now I feel so incredibly loved. To have people that I never even expected to say anything reaching out to me ― people that I feel like personify masculinity and straight culture to the nth degree, who are coming out with a lot of pride for me ― that was really the moment to me that made me feel like, ‘Wow, that was there the whole time.'”–Country star TJ Osborne of The Brothers Osborne, reflecting on the reaction to his coming out earlier this week. Osborne told Ellen DeGeneres that he’d feared how his fans and the country music industry would respond to his coming out as gay. The response, so far, has been overwhelmingly positive.
4 Comments
Jack Meoff
? people that I feel like personify masculinity and straight culture to the nth degree, who are coming out with a lot of pride for me ?
Sad that many gay men still seek validation from the straight community.
Donston
Yes, I’m realizing just how overwhelming and rampant that type of validation seeking is. I used to think it represented only a very small percentage. So many “queers” stay caught up in wanting approval and affirmation from “straight guys” or masculine/masculine presenting guys, and they stay caught up in wanting to fit in with dudes in hetero relationships/guys who have overall hetero preferences and commitment ambitions. Yet, there are still people who say it’s not really a thing. However, I can recall being like that in my early twenties. So, I try not to judge. You also have to remember where he grew up and his genre of music. He clearly had a low bar of expectation, and a lot of his fans are probably “straight” and “masculine” males.
Monkey1
I don’t think he’s seeking validation from the straight community as a whole, he’s just saying some traditionally macho people he knows were fine with it and he was pleasantly surprised. Too many times people are made to feel like they have to fall into the “gay lifestyle” but really they’re just happy being gay and hanging out with friends like they always have.
Donston
The stereotypical “gay lifestyle” stuff is annoying. A lot of folks see “gay” and “straight” as lifestyles and blocks of sociology first. Considering where you are in the gender, romantic, affection, sexual, emotional investment, commitment contentment spectrum is secondary. But yes, many times when dudes “come out” we keep hearing the same stuff about “masculine” and “straight” guys. Damn near half of the “coming out” articles from this site this past year have featured guys looking to affirm their masculinity or looking for some “straight” approval. It does come off a bit insecure and validation seeking. Even if that’s not exactly where this quote is coming from, there’s clearly a pattern. Though as I said, considering where he grew up and his likely fan base I do get it.