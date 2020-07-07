Cruise line says “COVID Corey” does NOT work for them so please stop with the angry tweets

Corey Hannon became gay public enemy #1 last weekend when he posted a video to his Instagram stories bragging about how he wasn’t going to let his COVID-19 symptoms stop him from partying on Fire Island.
An outcry ensued and Hannon, nicknamed “COVID Corey,” posted a followup video blasting his critics, calling them “nasty” and saying he hoped they all got COVID, too.
Not this grown ass man having a meltdown because people are calling him out for being on a beach in Fire Island with COVID talmbout “I sat in my room and suffered for 8 days and now I’m celebrating” LMFAOOO WORMS FOR BRAINS pic.twitter.com/UVgMJ0Qsee
— John Clyde (@johnclydenyc) July 5, 2020
Well, it didn’t take long for internet sleuths to find the 27-year-old’s Facebook profile, where he describes himself as “Forever a hot mess,” to see where he worked.
On his About page, Hannon listed Norwegian Cruise Line and Kings of Kobe, a burger joint in New York City, as his employers.
Since then, Cruise Norwegian has been fielding angry tweets from people demanding to know whether Hannon still works there. (Spoiler alert: He doesn’t. Nor has he ever.)
Hi Thomas, our records indicate that this individual has never been employed by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, past or present. Thank you.
— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) July 5, 2020
Hello, our records indicate that this individual has never been employed by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, past or present. Thank you.
— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) July 6, 2020
Hi Kerry, our records indicate that this individual has never been employed by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, past or present. Thank you.
— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) July 5, 2020
Hi, our records indicate that this individual has never been employed by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, past or present.
— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) July 5, 2020
Hi Richard, our records indicate that this individual has never been employed by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, past or present. Thank you.
— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) July 5, 2020
As for Kings of Kobe, it, too, has been inundated with angry tweets and has responded to several people by informing them Hannon hasn’t worked there in months.
that individual has not worked here for months. thanks for letting us know.
— KINGS OF KOBE (@kingsofkobe) July 5, 2020
no he doesn't. have a good day.
— KINGS OF KOBE (@kingsofkobe) July 5, 2020
he doesn't. have a great day!
— KINGS OF KOBE (@kingsofkobe) July 5, 2020
Hannon has since issued an apology for his behavior and updated his Facebook profile to remove both Norwegian Cruise Line and Kings of Kobe from his list of employers, though he still describes himself as “Forever a hot mess.”
Related: Gay man with suspected COVID-19 prompts fury with visit to Fire Island
3 Comments
Cam
It’s weird that he would post a fake employer on his Facebook profile. Wouldn’t all of his friends know it was a lie??
Vince
The hot mess is making shit up as cover for dealing meth to other hot messes and/or hooking on the side.
Cam
Makes sense.