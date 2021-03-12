Cynthia Nixon is getting the last laugh on Twitter after being smeared by Andrew Cuomo in 2018

The majority of House Democrats from New York are calling on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of mounting sexual harassment allegations being made against him and his botched handling of COVID-19 deaths at state nursing homes.

And everyone’s talking about Cynthia Nixon.

As you may recall, the Sex and the City actress ran against Cuomo for the Democratic nomination to be Governor of New York back in 2018. But after being outspent 10-1, called an “unqualified lesbian” by another female politician, and accused of being an anti-Semite in a campaign mailer sent to heavily Orthodox Jewish communities, she lost by a whopping 30 points.

Governor Cuomo is mad that @CynthiaNixon has called him out for never attending a mosque in 8 years in office. Now the official NY Democratic Party is paying for his mailers that are trying to divide and conquer New Yorkers. Shameful. [Also, Cynthia is raising her kids Jewish.] pic.twitter.com/Ouu2uTWQLF — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) September 8, 2018

In 2019, Nixon told Time she never really expected to win the nomination, calling her odds “very, very small,” given Cuomo’s strong political ties and deep pockets. “It was very scary,” she said about going up against him. “It was very hard on me. It was very hard on my family.”

But it looks like she may be getting the last laugh now that his political career appears to be over after a sixth woman has come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Nixon’s name has been trending all afternoon on Twitter.

Here’s what people are saying…

New York could have had Cynthia Nixon as governor AND prevented a "Sex and the City" reboot. — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) March 12, 2021

Remember when everyone treated Cynthia Nixon like a joke for trying to run against Cuomo? She def wouldn't have gotten Me Too'd and probably wouldn't have killed all those people in the nursing homes. She's also a lot nicer. — Brian ?? (@Lefty_Jew) March 12, 2021

Remember when Cynthia Nixon’s biggest scandal was ordering a cinnamon raisin bagel with lox? — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) March 12, 2021

I hope Cynthia Nixon has an absolutely delicious lox and cinnamon raisin bagel sandwich today — Hilary Hughes (@hilmonstah) March 12, 2021

Cynthia Nixon reading all the calls for cuomo’s resignation pic.twitter.com/6YzJyEDwmd — Emma Chessen (@emmachessen) March 12, 2021

I remember how disappointed I was when I woke up on election day and saw Cynthia Nixon lost NY Gov. I was so on her train. — lauren ?? (@itslaurenkat) March 12, 2021

I'll never forget people watching Cuomo be….Cuomo and then deciding that Cynthia Nixon would be terrible because Cuomo said so. — Brown Butter Evangelist (@krysilove) March 12, 2021

At least when cynthia nixon grabs titties it’s consensual — Thomas Valenti (@tommyvalenti92) March 12, 2021

remember that episode of sex and the city where miranda meets a guy who likes eating ass? Cynthia Nixon would be a better Governor than Cuomo for this reason alone pic.twitter.com/YXvcmBZZR0 — jamie duong ? (@jamietakes) March 12, 2021

Cynthia Nixon was and still is VERY QUALIFIED to play the governor of New York in any movie or series. — Edan Clay ?? ? (@EdanClay) March 12, 2021

We need to make Cynthia Nixon either an EGOT or a Governor — Jamie Pierce (@AJamiePierce) March 12, 2021

In the final halcyon days of the summer primary of 2018 Cardi B endorsed Cynthia Nixon and Nicki Minaj endorsed Andrew Cuomo. — Daniel #PassThePROAct??? (@escargotpro_) March 8, 2021

Cuomo resigning would do a lot of good for a lot of people, but I hope it puts a spotlight on what could’ve been for Zephyr Teachout and Cynthia Nixon. Hopeful they’ll run for something statewide again. — StatenIslandSon_Italian! (@vodkasnowflake) March 12, 2021

NY should have a do-over and put Cynthia Nixon in the Governor's office — ?Helvetica Hoochie (@KebabKunt) March 12, 2021

When you voted for Cynthia Nixon (you is me). pic.twitter.com/4VTfVi9s6p — Blocka Khan (@Starr_Rocque) March 12, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.