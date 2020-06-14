Dad reacts like a pro after walking in on closeted son in a comprising position

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

In Reddit thread published last December, a father explained that he had recently returned home early from work to find his 16-year-old son naked and watching gay porn.

“When I walked in our eyes met, and we both sort of froze,” the father wrote. “He quickly grabbed a nearby blanket to cover himself. I made a hasty apology and fled from the room. When next I saw him, he was dressed and avoided eye contact.”

Awkward!

Unsure how to handle the situation, the father asked folks on Reddit for advice. They all basically said he should have an open and affirming conversation with his son–and that he should probably knock before entering in the future.

Later, the father posted an update to the story:

“I told him I was sorry for walking into his room without knocking, and he did nothing wrong. Then he was silent for a couple minutes before he told me he’s gay,” he explained. “I gave him a hug and a kiss on the side of his head, told him I loved him, then we watched some TV.”

Sounds like he’s PFLAG-ready.