Darren Criss shares heartbreaking tribute after brother dies by suicide

Actor and singer Darren Criss, best known for his roles on Glee and The Assassination of Gianni Versace, has penned a heartbreaking tribute to his brother, Charles (‘Chuck’).

Darren revealed yesterday that his older brother, 36, had died by suicide after struggling with depression in recent months.

He posted a lengthy tribute on his Instagram, alongside some images of his brother and himself.

“It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us. His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers,” Darren began.

“I have spent what already feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I’ll be attempting to do for the rest of my life. But in the short time that I’ve had to process everything, I’ve managed to put some words together that may help with some of the questions you may have.”

Darren went to talk about the bond between him and Chuck.

“I loved my brother so much. And I know he loved me. Right out of the womb, he was my instant, ready-made best friend. And from that moment on, we absolutely loved being together. ‘Charles & Darren’ were an inseparable, dynamic duo,’ he continued.

“We shared nearly everything and looked out for each other. He was my confidant and companion as we discovered the world together.”

Darren went on to say his brother had, “struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch.

“Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being, and his protestations that everything was fine, it’s crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had had a severe depression welling up in him for some time,” he shared.

“A depression that was only outmatched by his all-too-incredible ability to conceal it. Not just from the world at large, but most tragically, from the people who were closest to him.”

“We will never know just how long he was fighting this war within himself. But last week, it consumed him fully, and he succumbed by taking his own life.”

Darren wrote about his brother’s deep love for his three children, and his talent as a songwriter. The brothers released an album together under the name Computer Games in 2017.

He urged others facing similar battles to seek help.

​​”Seeking professional counseling and support is a wonderful way to help you see just how abundantly love is available to you. There is simply too much love readily available in this world to lose sight of that.”

“While it was a lapse in Chuck’s mental wellness that took him, it is simply not something that can define who he was,” Darren wrote. “All of the wonderful, inspiring, positive things about his life far outshine the circumstances by which it came to an end.”

“He was a good man with a good heart who contributed enormous amounts of laughter, music, and joy to the world. And for the ones who were lucky enough to take part in those wonderful moments, it’s marvelous to know that those memories are plentiful, everlasting, and can never be taken away.”

Darren’s posting has prompted thousands of messages of condolence, including many from fellow actors and performers. Another Glee star, Lea Michelle, said, “Love you Darren. We will miss you Chuck.” Kevin McHale said, “I’m so so sorry. Love you. ♥️”, while Matthew Morrison said, “Love you, buddy. So sorry for this heart-breaking loss. Rest In Peace, Chuck. ❤️”

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255