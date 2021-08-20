Demi Lovato says they may identify as trans some day

“There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify. And I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well.” –Nonbinary singer Demi Lovato speaking about their gender journey to Just Jared.

