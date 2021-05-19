Singer Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Singer and actress Demi Lovato has just come out as nonbinary. Lovato will use they/them pronouns from now on.
In a series of social media posts, the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer said they had come to the discovery “after a lot of healing and self-reflective work.”
“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato said. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”
“I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” they added. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”
Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021
The announcement comes after the recent release of Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, a YouTube documentary series that offered viewers a deep dive into the singer’s personal woes. Lovoto offered candid, public discussion of their struggles with mental health, substance abuse, and also came out as a survivor of rape. In March, Lovato also came out as queer.
