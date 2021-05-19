Singer Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Singer and actress Demi Lovato has just come out as nonbinary. Lovato will use they/them pronouns from now on.

In a series of social media posts, the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer said they had come to the discovery “after a lot of healing and self-reflective work.”

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato said. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

