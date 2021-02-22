Derek Jacobi’s mom thought gay was a phase. Tell that to Richard Clifford, his partner of 43 years

“I knew I was gay very early on, although it wasn’t called gay back then. I knew that I wasn’t into girls in the way that I should be. I dated girls, and we sat in the back row of the cinema, and I did all that I was supposed to do, but I wasn’t enjoying it. I confessed to my mother while I was at university and she very typically and sweetly said: ‘All boys go through this stage.’ I was a loner for years, but I’ve been with my partner [Richard Clifford] for 43 years, which is quite an achievement. It remains a stable and loving relationship. It was another piece of luck in my life.”—Vicious & I, Claudius star Derek Jacobi, writing about how his sexuality affected his life and career. In a new wide-spanning essay penned for The Telegraph, the 82-year-old actor reflects on his life, the COVID-19 pandemic, his long friendship with Vicious co-star Ian McKellen and why he’ll never quit acting.
In Quotes
4 Comments
dhmonarch89
Well- the gay phase is a British prep school and University thing 😉 LOVE Derek!!!! One of the greatest actors EVER!
Donston
His mother’s reaction was ignorant and dismissive, but at least it wasn’t angry or heartbroken. That’s especially saying something for that time. Even if a homosexual experiences fluidity or contradictions, that doesn’t mean that they’ll ever be legit hetero and “straight”. And it definitely doesn’t mean that they’ll ever want a legit hetero commitment or have overall hetero preferences. Of course, a lot of people didn’t understand fluidity, the orientation spectrum or the individuality of sexuality back then. Hell, many don’t get it now.
It’s always uplifting to see “queer” (seemingly non-dysfunctional) commitments lasting for decades. It is possible.
Monkey1
There is straight, gay, bi. “Fluid” is a nonsense word for bisexual.
Liquid Silver
Don’t worry, Derek. Probably when you’re 100.