Designer Mondo Guerra stopped fearing his HIV+ diagnosis and let himself achieve fashion greatness

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2022 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11. In this special profile, we’re highlighting an individual who is living with HIV and using their platform for good.

Name: Armando Thomas “Mondo” Guerra

Bio: Armando Thomas “Mondo” Guerra is an American fashion designer who finished as runner-up on Season 8 of Project Runway and later won the series’ first season of Project Runway All Stars. His eye for innovative style and bold prints enamored the fashion world, but his courageous activism for HIV has inspired others to dare to dream, creating visibility in an industry that operates behind closed doors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondo Guerra (@mondoguerra)

Coming Out: Naturally, most gay men need to see their first shirtless hunk to begin to grapple with their gayness. For designer Mondo Guerra, that catalyst happened while watching Kevin Kline rip his shirt open and pounce on Jamie Lee Curtis in A Fish Called Wanda (released 1988). But he didn’t verbalize his newfound attraction to men until 1996 when an observant best friend in high school wrote him a letter expressing that it was time to be honest with himself. Guerra used it as a sign to come out to his mother, who, without hesitation, suggested he go back into the closet.

“Then I found the rave scene,” Guerra says. “It was glamorous and everything I had been looking for. That community was so loving, and that kind of led into the fashion thing.”

The young designer was living in New York City during his twenties, and his impressive talent already started manifesting when he won a design portfolio contest. Guerra says he felt confident and indestructible until the rug was swept under his feet, reminding him of his humanity.

Related: And the films played on: 17 essential movies about HIV/AIDS

“This might sound messy, but to be honest, I don’t know how or from whom I contracted HIV. But I remember the moment I found out. And, for me, oh my gosh, there was a complete shutdown.”

Guerra moved back in with his parents in Denver, avoiding medical treatment. At the time, he chose to face the risk of dying rather than the stigma and shame that seemed to accompany folks who came forward with the virus. But, of course, HIV isn’t something you can just hang back in the closet with your queerness, so he eventually caught pneumonia and had a T-cell count of 14.

“At 29 years old, I spent Christmas in the hospital. Being at rock bottom and meeting all these amazing people on the frontlines of that HIV community pushed me in the right direction. And they gave me some tough love. They said, ‘Do you want to die from this disease? Because that’s going to happen if you don’t start taking care of yourself.’ I started taking treatment, and it really was a 360 for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondo Guerra (@mondoguerra)

A Design For The Future: A year later, Guerra auditioned for a reality TV show (Project Runway, ever heard of her?). Fast-forward to one of the reality TV competition’s challenges: Contestants were instructed to create a print inspired by childhood photos. Guerra decided to use his passion for fashion to share his HIV diagnosis with the world and spill the tea on the secrets of his life. But he had to face his worst fears and reveal the truth to his family before the episode aired nationally.

“It was on the Monday night before the episode aired on Thursday. I was in my family home, where I grew up, at the dinner table—my mom, my dad, and my sister. I just said, ‘I’m HIV-positive, and I’m healthier and happier than I’ve ever been in my life. [My mom] took a moment, and she said, ‘I know, and I’m proud of you.’”

The night the episode finally aired, Guerra had a fundraiser for his viewing party, raising money for the same center he had gone to for treatment. He had never understood the power of unconditional love until watching his entire family be there to support him at that moment.

The now 44-year-old designer promises to continue creating ripples for the HIV+ community to be able to find their own waves to happiness while still keeping America as vibrant and colorful with his designs as ever.

Related: All Sewn Up: Queerty’s Top 10 Moments In Project Runway History

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondo Guerra (@mondoguerra)

Over the past few years, Guerra has designed a number of eye-popping designs for drag queens, including some iconic looks that have walked the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Here are just a few of our favorites:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondo Guerra (@mondoguerra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondo Guerra (@mondoguerra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondo Guerra (@mondoguerra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondo Guerra (@mondoguerra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondo Guerra (@mondoguerra)