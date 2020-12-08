Dionne Warwick wants you to know she writes all her own tweets and she’s pretty damn good at it

God bless Dionne Warwick.

The 79-year-old music icon posted a video to Twitter yesterday ensuring her 147,000 followers that, yes, she writes all her own tweets, and don’t you dare believe anyone who says otherwise.

“Came here to find foolishness in my replies,” Warwick tweeted. “I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks.”

Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/En49BaoGRK — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 7, 2020

“This is for all you tweeters who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff,” Warwick says in the video. “I want you to know I am. And I’m getting very, very, very good at it.”

Warwick adds that her “wonderful” niece is the one who encouraged her to join the platform, and, “I said, “OK, teach me how to do it,’ and she did, and I am doing it.”

“So that should quell all of you naysayers. And if it doesn’t, deal with it.”

Warwick’s Twitter page has been getting a lot of attention lately for its sassy jokes and life-affirming messages, many of which have gone viral.

Like this one about spreading love and kindness throughout the world…

Let’s spread kindness and love. Come on, now. 2020 is bad enough. ?? — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) November 30, 2020

And this one telling her followers that she hopes they’re doing alright…

How’s everyone doing? I hope you’re hanging in there. ?? — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) March 16, 2020

She’s also been poking fun at younger singers whose stage names she can’t quite wrap her head around, like Chance the Rapper…

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

And The Weeknd…

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

And she’s talked about inserting the word “the” into her stage name as well, since it’s what the kids are doing these days…

I am now Dionne the Singer. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Speaking of the kids, Warwick has been making a concerted effort to better understand younger generations…

Can Gen Z and Millennials please tell me why you’re always saying “SCREAMING” or “Yelling”? Why are you shouting? Should I be shouting as well? Thanks. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) November 27, 2020

While she may be a Twitter novice today, it took her a while to get the hang of it…

How do send a tweet to @SnoopDogg? Did I do this correctly? — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020

Okay, what about Taylor Swift? I want to tell her I hope that she’s having a good day and keeping her head high. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020

Eventually she figured it out, though…

Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high! — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020

That’s enough twitter for now. I will be back to see if @SnoopDogg has received my tweet. Until then, be kind to one another. ?? — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020

When she’s not wishing others a good day, she’s retweeting messages from people wishing her a good day…

There are many wonderful gems on Warwick’s Twitter page, but our favorite has to be this one celebrating the LGBTQ community…

You are valid, loved, and heard. ???? ????? — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 1, 2020

Likewise, Dionne.

