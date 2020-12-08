deal with it

Dionne Warwick wants you to know she writes all her own tweets and she’s pretty damn good at it

By

God bless Dionne Warwick.

The 79-year-old music icon posted a video to Twitter yesterday ensuring her 147,000 followers that, yes, she writes all her own tweets, and don’t you dare believe anyone who says otherwise.

“Came here to find foolishness in my replies,” Warwick tweeted. “I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks.”

“This is for all you tweeters who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff,” Warwick says in the video. “I want you to know I am. And I’m getting very, very, very good at it.”

Warwick adds that her “wonderful” niece is the one who encouraged her to join the platform, and, “I said, “OK, teach me how to do it,’ and she did, and I am doing it.”

“So that should quell all of you naysayers. And if it doesn’t, deal with it.”

Warwick’s Twitter page has been getting a lot of attention lately for its sassy jokes and life-affirming messages, many of which have gone viral.

Like this one about spreading love and kindness throughout the world…

And this one telling her followers that she hopes they’re doing alright…

She’s also been poking fun at younger singers whose stage names she can’t quite wrap her head around, like Chance the Rapper…

And The Weeknd…

And she’s talked about inserting the word “the” into her stage name as well, since it’s what the kids are doing these days…

Speaking of the kids, Warwick has been making a concerted effort to better understand younger generations…

While she may be a Twitter novice today, it took her a while to get the hang of it…

Eventually she figured it out, though…

When she’s not wishing others a good day, she’s retweeting messages from people wishing her a good day…

There are many wonderful gems on Warwick’s Twitter page, but our favorite has to be this one celebrating the LGBTQ community…

Likewise, Dionne.

