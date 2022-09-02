Dolly Parton is selling wigs for dogs as part of her new pet line

Dolly Parton has added another entrepreneurial string to her bow. The country music legend and actress has launched a new line of products for dogs entitled ‘Doggy Parton’.

Parton has teamed up with SportPet Designs to create the range. It’s available now on Amazon. A slice of the proceeds go to Willa B. Farms, a rescue organization that provides a home for displaced animals.

The collection includes accessories and apparel, and even a blonde wig inspired by the style Dolly herself is famed for wearing.

“’Puppy Love’ was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said in a promo video.

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair. Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?'”

Besides the blonde wig for pooches, there are harnesses and leashes, hats and bandanas for pets, dog shirts and soft toys. Check out a couple more images below.

The collection has gone down well with fans.

Dolly Parton launched a pet apparel & accessories line — brilliantly called DOGGY PARTON — and I need you all to know that I am buying the Blonde Bombshell Wig Headpiece for my dog. pic.twitter.com/RQL15hEBDv — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 31, 2022

Does this mean we can now turn our dogs into drag queens? Nobody tell Marjorie Taylor Greene!

Anyway, check out the collection at Doggy Parton.

