Ellen plans to leave the country after her show ends, has “no choice in the matter” source says

Ellen Degeneres announced earlier this month that she’s done with her daytime talk show and will be calling it quits after next season. Now, multiple media outlets are reporting that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are plotting to leave the country soon after.

“It’s either Australia or bust for Portia and Ellen,” a source tells New Idea magazine. “There really is no choice in the matter.”

De Rossi was born in Australia and his duel citizenship both there and in the United States. The power couple, who were married in 2008, are reportedly looking for a “quieter life” on Victoria’s posh Mornington Peninsula, just an hour from Melbourne.

In other Ellen news, rumor has singer Kelly Clarkson is being considered to take over her coveted afternoon time slot. TMZ reports that Clarkson has always been NBC’s “heir apparent” to DeGeneres, although Tiffany Haddish is also being considered.

DeGeneres revealed she would be ending her once-successful daytime talk show following allegations last summer of a toxic workplace, bullying, and harassment, though she insisted that wasn’t why she was walking away.

In an interview with Savanah Guthrie, she said she is still “surprised” and deeply hurt by the criticism she received, which she feels was “too coordinated” and deeply rooted in misogyny.

“I have to say — if nobody else was saying it — it was really interesting because I’m a woman, and it did feel very misogynistic,” she said.

“I don’t have a thick skin. I mean, I’m extremely sensitive.” -Ellen DeGeneres pic.twitter.com/lOhBTjryCv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2021

DeGeneres and De Rossi have not issued any comment on their rumored plans to relocate Down Under, although they did just drop almost $15 million buying back a sprawling ranch in Montecito, California that they sold for $11 million in 2018.

