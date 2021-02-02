“Ex-Gay” GOP staffer fired for participation in Capitol insurrection

Meet Kevin Whitt, a former drag queen, “ex-gay” and Republican field organizer–er, former Republican field organizer. Witt found himself sacked from the GOP of Texas after a series of social media posts revealing that he’d participated in the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

Whitt posted a video of the Captiol riot to Instagram on January 7. Though he does not physically appear in the footage, he can be heard speaking off-camera, presumably as he was the one filming it.

“This is the door of the Capitol,” Whitt says in the clip. “I’m trying to move as close as I can.” In a subsequent interview with The Texas Tribune, Whitt denied taking part in the actual riot. Rather, he claims he attended as an observer.

Whitt also has a long history of supporting the QAnon movement and associated conspiracy theories. In December 2020, Whitt posted another video to his Instagram arguing with a woman inside the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C., the alleged headquarters of a Satanic pedophile ring (commonly known as the “Pizzagate” conspiracy).

“Y’all are abusing children,” Whitt screams at employees. “You are pedophiles. Do not eat here. All of y’all should leave. They are serving up dead kids. This place is known … for a restaurant that is sex trafficking children.”

Whitt also further stated to The Texas Tribune that he continues to believe the Pizzagate conspiracy is real.

Since his firing by the Texas GOP, Whitt has begun deleting social media posts that further his associations with fringe movements. One video, documented by The Texas Tribune, shows him praising the white supremacist group The Proud Boys. Others show more support for QAnon, with Whitt repeating the group’s slogan “We are the storm.”

Kevin Whitt also has a long history of homophobia, claiming to be an “ex-gay” while promoting conversion therapy to “cure” LGBTQ people of their sexual orientation. He has also, at times, mismarketed himself as “ex-trans,” having performed as a drag queen. He even auditioned for RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2010 under the name “Dominique O’Hara Skyy.” Whitt also became a vocal opponent of drag queen story hours at public libraries. Whitt’s turnabout came in 2014 when he began associating with the ex-gay group MassResistance, an organization deemed a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

When contacted about Whitt’s association with the January 6 Capitol riot, the Republican Party of Texas released a statement: “Information has come to light of some troubling video of one of our former employees,” it read. “Due to this footage, we terminated our relationship.”

In sum: gurl, bye.