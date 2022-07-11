Famed designer Jean Paul Gaultier’s advice to younger gay men on aging

— Jean Paul Gaultier speaking with Attitude . Elsewhere in the interview, the iconic designer reflects on Madonna ‘s second-most iconic look (after the cone bra he made for her, naturally) and the homophobic response David Beckham received after rocking one of his sarongs. What’s sarong with that?!

“Go and do the things you like – you want more of that. Of course, I see wrinkles and stuff like that, but you have to accept them. It’s as beautiful as an old denim. The more denim gets old, the better it is. And some people get better looking because of their brain.”