Famed designer Jean Paul Gaultier’s advice to younger gay men on aging

“Go and do the things you like – you want more of that. Of course, I see wrinkles and stuff like that, but you have to accept them. It’s as beautiful as an old denim. The more denim gets old, the better it is. And some people get better looking because of their brain.”— Jean Paul Gaultier speaking with Attitude. Elsewhere in the interview, the iconic designer reflects on Madonna‘s second-most iconic look (after the cone bra he made for her, naturally) and the homophobic response David Beckham received after rocking one of his sarongs. What’s sarong with that?!
bachy
Iconic designer.
Max
I’m glad his successor does a great job continuing to integrate JPG’s iconic styles. plus, it’s always nice to see Gaultier in the audience watching!
Geo
I would do him!
Essie
What he said is so true. However, things are so much easier when you are an old VERY RICH gay man.
Norm
I wish I could be here in 50 years to see the young ones that have insulted me when I forgot I was old and was just being friendly and said hi.
SFMike
And be able to check out the faded droopy tats that they think makes them so with it today but will date them and be ridiculed by the young.
Kangol2
He’s fabulous and always has been!