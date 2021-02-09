First, her ex-boyfriend got engaged to her dad. Now he won’t shut up about their sex life.

View this post on Instagram
Remember the strange tale of Barrie Drewitt-Barlow?
Drewitt-Barlow first made headlines in 1999 when he and his then-boyfriend, Tony Drewitt-Barlow, became “Britain’s First Gay Dads.” Together, the pair sued –and won–the right to both be listed as the father on their child’s birth certificate. The pair eventually had five children together.
Then, last year, Drewitt-Barlow landed in the headlines again when he announced he was engaged to Scott Hutchinson, a man 30 years his junior. He’d first met Hutchinson as the boyfriend of his daughter, Saffron. Together, Hutchinson and Drewitt-Barlow also have another daughter, Valentina, born through surrogacy last year.
Now Drewitt-Barlow has landed in the headlines again, this time for his fiance Scott discussing their sex life in detail. Saffron Drewitt-Barlow tells the British tabloid The Sun the two just can’t hold back.
“Scott talks about their relationship all the time,” Saffron says. “One time he was telling me they had sex in the car, and I had to say, ‘OK, I don’t really want to know about your sex life with my daddy.’ But he wouldn’t stop. Apparently, they were on the motorway and just pulled into a lay-by and did it there.”
“If he was telling me about someone else I’d be fine, but it was so cringey and just not something I want to hear,” she adds.
Saffron also clarifies that she doesn’t mind seeing her dad showing affection to her ex/stepfather. The couple also doesn’t seem to mind, either.
“Seeing them kissing doesn’t bother me, though,” Saffron says. “I actually like it as it makes me happy knowing they are happy together. Plus, they don’t care, they do it anywhere and in front of anyone. You can walk into the kitchen and there they are, having a snog.”
“Don’t get me wrong,” she says. “I see it sometimes and it makes me want to throw up, but I wouldn’t just stand in the kitchen and watch. I walk away.”
As a sign that Saffron supports the couple, she also says she’s willing to help them have more children.
“I want to donate my eggs to help Daddy and Scott have more children,” Saffron told The Sun. “I don’t think Daddy likes the idea too much, as he’d be the biological grandparent of the child and Scott would be the biological dad, but I really want to help. I’ve already frozen my eggs for them, so Daddy and Scott just have to say the word.”
Now that’s a supportive daughter.
Monkey1
So creepy.
MrKWalker68
Gross. Nasty. STFU and go the hell away. ???????
Creamsicle
Not the way I’d do it, but also not my family. I will say though that must be quite a successful family to be able to afford that many surrogates and rounds of IFV.
Kinkslola
I want to throw up. What’s next? A threesome?
ShiningSex
hilarious and gross at the same time. what a terrible dad
lustyjusty
Stop giving these people the platform and attention they are seeking!
Mehki
So many things wrong. Where to start? And, dude, when someone doesn’t want to hear about your sex life? STFU!
woodroad34
Doesn’t Don Barrie remind you of a character that Mike Meyers would create for Austin Powers to fight?
Donston
There’s a good chance he started dating the daughter primarily for money, opportunity and to get to her father, where the real money and security is. It’s definitely an unsettling story. But I do know a guy whose husband used to date his sister. The daughter is probably sincerely happy for them. And I try not to judge. Everyone has their own dimensions and ethics. Everyone has their own version of family. Everyone has their own version of contentment. Everyone has their own motivations and journeys. And if you find someone that you fall in love with and truly want to commit to, that is what it is. I just could never do that to my child and put my child in that kind of position. Both guys come off like absolute narcissists and rich rednecks who don’t take anyone else’s feelings into consideration, which might make them the perfect couple.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if the guy “dated” the daughter for only like a couple weeks, and it was never anywhere close to a “real” relationships. Yet, they’ve all just ran with this story and pumped it up for the publicity and sensationalism. It’s perhaps best to not continue giving them that attention.
Wheelerman
I can’t wait for the Netflix or Amazon or HULU series based on this tangled family!
MANSUMM
Why do we have to keep hearing about these people?