First, her ex-boyfriend got engaged to her dad. Now he won’t shut up about their sex life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barrie Drewitt-Barlow (@donbarrie)

Remember the strange tale of Barrie Drewitt-Barlow?

Drewitt-Barlow first made headlines in 1999 when he and his then-boyfriend, Tony Drewitt-Barlow, became “Britain’s First Gay Dads.” Together, the pair sued –and won–the right to both be listed as the father on their child’s birth certificate. The pair eventually had five children together.

Then, last year, Drewitt-Barlow landed in the headlines again when he announced he was engaged to Scott Hutchinson, a man 30 years his junior. He’d first met Hutchinson as the boyfriend of his daughter, Saffron. Together, Hutchinson and Drewitt-Barlow also have another daughter, Valentina, born through surrogacy last year.

Now Drewitt-Barlow has landed in the headlines again, this time for his fiance Scott discussing their sex life in detail. Saffron Drewitt-Barlow tells the British tabloid The Sun the two just can’t hold back.

“Scott talks about their relationship all the time,” Saffron says. “One time he was telling me they had sex in the car, and I had to say, ‘OK, I don’t really want to know about your sex life with my daddy.’ But he wouldn’t stop. Apparently, they were on the motorway and just pulled into a lay-by and did it there.”

“If he was telling me about someone else I’d be fine, but it was so cringey and just not something I want to hear,” she adds.

Related: First, he married his daughter’s boyfriend. Now, a baby.

Saffron also clarifies that she doesn’t mind seeing her dad showing affection to her ex/stepfather. The couple also doesn’t seem to mind, either.

“Seeing them kissing doesn’t bother me, though,” Saffron says. “I actually like it as it makes me happy knowing they are happy together. Plus, they don’t care, they do it anywhere and in front of anyone. You can walk into the kitchen and there they are, having a snog.”

“Don’t get me wrong,” she says. “I see it sometimes and it makes me want to throw up, but I wouldn’t just stand in the kitchen and watch. I walk away.”

As a sign that Saffron supports the couple, she also says she’s willing to help them have more children.

“I want to donate my eggs to help Daddy and Scott have more children,” Saffron told The Sun. “I don’t think Daddy likes the idea too much, as he’d be the biological grandparent of the child and Scott would be the biological dad, but I really want to help. I’ve already frozen my eggs for them, so Daddy and Scott just have to say the word.”

Now that’s a supportive daughter.