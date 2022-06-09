First-look pics from Harry Styles’ gay romance ‘My Policeman’ are here and get ready for some skin

If One Direction fandom was like modern-day Beatlemania, then what does that mean for the rabid passion with which stans will consume all things Harry Styles? It’s almost like he’s bigger than Jesu—wait, wait. We’ll stop ourselves there.

At any rate, Amazon Studios has given us our first look at Harry Styles in the upcoming period drama, My Policeman, and the “Stylers” are losing it. Are the photos hot, sexy, or particularly notable? Not especially! But that hasn’t stopped the internet from erupting with excitement.

Coupled with the announcement that the film will hit theaters on October 21 and then stream exclusively on Prime Video two weeks later, we now have our first two glimpses of the sweeping gay romance, which also stars The Crown‘s Emma Corin and Peaky Blinders‘ David Dawson. And though it’s been reported that My Policeman will include Styles’ first gay sex scene and some nudity (there will be “bum bum,” Styles revealed), these photos include nothing of the sort. Though they are handsomely shot, we’ll add!

Look, there’s our lead trio staring intently at some (we presume) fine art—and each other! Ooh, sensual. And in the other photo, seen above, Styles and Corrin take a dip in the pool, “scandalously” showing off some elbows and the faintest hint of shoulders. Too hot for you? Perhaps not, but Amazon knows that even allowing Styles to show just the slightest bit of skin is enough to get the fans riled up.

So, no, these stills don’t give us much to go off of, but the studio has graciously provided us with a synopsis to give us a better idea of the “heart-stopping” portrait of love in store:

“A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.”

Hm. No mention of “bum bum” there either!

Directed by Michael Grandage and adapted from author Bethan Roberts’ romance novel of the same name, My Policeman is sure to be one of the most anticipated films of the fall, Styles stan or otherwise. And it’s set to be part of a big season for the “As It Was” singer, coming to theaters just a few weeks after the arrival of Don’t Worry Darling the thriller co-starring Florence Pugh, direct by Styles’ current beau, Olivia Wilde. Is 2022 the year the pop star becomes a bona fide movie star? It’s all too much to handle!

Here’s what the stans online have to say about these first looks at My Policeman:

Don’t be shy, drop the trailer https://t.co/VlgMYBH3pW pic.twitter.com/yIPmnvKAEx — Larryxlover_ | I’m seeing H in London?| 1D = ??? (@anais_mg08) June 9, 2022

say hello to my new lock screen pic.twitter.com/IyuuJG9o8z — dith beauregard. (@hftgoldenstyles) June 9, 2022

my dad for some reason has prime video and is not sharing it with me so i’ll be stealing it november 4th https://t.co/QBjrQgz2kG — camilla (@missyoutbsl) June 9, 2022