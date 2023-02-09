Freshen up your playlists with the Breakout Musical Artist nominees in the 2023 Queerties

If it’s one thing the LGBTQ+ knows how to run like the navy, it’s music. Whether it’s Lil Nas X breaking barriers in rap or Brandi Carlile having Americana wrapped around her guitar-strumming fingers, we know how to pump up the jams.

Among our many non-hetero headliners are the up-and-coming LGBTQ+ hitmakers of tomorrow (both of which we cover weekly in our “Bop After Bop” music column). Ten of the best of brightest are nominees in this year’s Queerties Awards as Breakout Musical Artists.

That’s right, voting for the 2023 Queerties is open!

Voting runs now through February 21, and remember, you can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites!

For ease of access, just click your favorite artist’s name to head to the Breakout Musical Artist voting page. Whether you want some gay country goodness or hard sapphic club pop, there’s a little tuneage for every taste.

Check out the nominees and some of their breakout tracks below!

With singles like “Femininomenon”, “My Kink is Karma”, and “Naked in Manhattan”, Chappell Roan knows how to turn young adult turmoil into a head-bobbing groove.

Doechii’s “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” blew up online in 2020, but her 2022 hit “Persuasive” brought her into the mainstream in a big way. Making multiple year-end “best of” lists and a TV debut on The Tonight Show have put this artist’s profile on a whole new level.

Gia Woods’ star has only gotten brighter since our exclusive chat last year. She’s hot, she’s heartbreaking, and she’s absolutely lesbionic.

Lagoona Bloo has long seen the limelight as part of drag supergroup Stephanie’s Child alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Jan Sport and Rosé. Now, the “Sticky Sweet” singer (with a little sour power from Canada’s Drag Race queen Lemon) is giving some serious solo star quality.

Can you say magnetic? Charismatic? This “Technicolor” chanteuse has hooks for days and has never found a bridge she couldn’t traverse. Give one track a listen and be prepared to enter a new phase of love for pop music.

Double nominated for Breakout Musical Artist and Music Video, Ocean Kelly is going nowhere but up. From his Backyardigans-riffing bop “Into the Kunt of It!” with fellow Queerty fave TonyTalks to his ultra-melanated verse on Bob the Drag Queen’s “Black”, Ocean Kelly can ride any beat and make it his b*tch.

And welcome to the heavyweight Battle of the Omars™! In this corner is the Soul-singing Snack, the “Evergreen” Entrée, the Crooning Crudité: Omar Apollo! His tracks like “Evergreen” do as well on TikTok as his dashing good looks do on Instagram.

And in this corner is the Young Royal himself, the mixed Swedish sweetheart and Venezuelan vanguard: Omar Rudberg! From the screen to the studio, fans are picking up what this leading man is putting down. Catch the conclusion of the musical Omar-off of the century, only at Queerty!

While this openly gay country singer has departed from his seemingly homophobic father Hank Williams Jr. in many ways, he’s putting his musical lineage to very good use.

“Habit”. “Motions”. “Everybody Wants It”. “Thunder”. Club. ‘Nother club. No sleep. If Zee Machine touches it, it’s gonna bang, guaranteed or your money back.

And check out a sampling of all our musical nominees this year in our ultimate Queerties 2023 playlist: