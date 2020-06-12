Our friends on ‘Sesame Street’ have a message to the world: Happy pride

As businesses, celebrities, and politicians all rush to wish the queer community a happy pride, an unexpected voice has joined the chorus: that of the colorful gang from Sesame Street.

The message came via Instagram, when the official Sesame Street account posted a photo of the colorful puppets of the beloved TV show recreating the six colors of the pride flag.

“On our street, we accept all, we love all, and we respect all,” the caption reads. “Happy #PrideMonth! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤🤍🤎.”

At the time of this writing, the post has received nearly 100,000 likes

Though it once seemed unheard of, a number of children’s shows have begun to embrace the LGBTQ community, including shows like Arthur and Stephen Universe have begun to feature queer characters and storylines. Sesame Street, of course, stands out from the bunch thanks to a pair of gay icons, Bert & Ernie. Jokes and media speculation have long wondered if the pair might actually be a gay couple–a theory confirmed by Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman in an exclusive interview with Queerty. Saltzman’s admission caused a worldwide uproar, and prompted Sesame Street to issue conflicting responses to the story. The new Instagram post–which features both Bert & Ernie–would seem to confirm that the producers of the show have gotten on board with the notion.

We like to think we had a teeny bit to do with that.