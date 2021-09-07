Garret Clayton and Blake Knight marry – and Alicia Silverstone officiated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1)



Actor Garrett Clayton and partner Blake Knight got married on Saturday. The men have been together for ten years and got engaged in 2018. They had to postpone the wedding twice because of the Covid pandemic.

The couple tied the knot at a garden-party-themed gathering at a private residence on the Walt Disney estate in Los Angeles. Around 160 friends and family attended.

Related: Models Jordan Barrett and Fernando Casablancas marry in Ibiza, Spain

Both men were walked down the aisle by their moms. Their friend, Alicia Silverstone, officiated, according to People. Afterward, guests played games such as giant Jenga, croquet, and oversized Connect 4.

“We really wanted the wedding to be fun,” Garrett, 30, told People. “Not just fun for us, but fun for everybody.”

He went on to call the wedding a “fairytale”. Blake added, “We’re lucky that we’re in a place now that we can actually share our lives together both publicly and privately.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1)



Garrett found fame in Disney’s Teen Beach Movie (2013). He’s also appeared in Hairspray Live and the cult indie movie, King Cobra (2016). He came out in 2018 in an Instagram posting that mentioned Blake being his partner of several years.

Related: Garrett Clayton spills major tea on the career advisor who told him to stay closeted

In 2019, he revealed he and Blake had got engaged in Iceland in January 2018.

On Instagram, Garrett posted a photo of him and Blake on their wedding day, saying: “Marrying you was the was everything I hoped it would be. I love you @hrhblakeknight. Thank you to everyone who helped us make our wedding day a dream.”

Blake posted the same image, saying: “We did a thing yesterday… And it was perfect. @garrettclayton1, I loved marrying you after over 10 years of late night snacks, playing pranks on each other, planning our future together, binge watching the same shows over and over, bathing dogs, and everything else. So excited for the decades to come. I love you, always.

“Such a perfect day… surrounded by all of our favorite people who helped make it wonderful.”