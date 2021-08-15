A gay club DJ’s huge mistake, Dugtrio’s true form, & one hot roofer daddy

For every queerbaiting straight boy on TikTok, there are ten more influential LGBT creators. Check out the best from the rest of LGBT TikTok this week:
Two new homeowners unlocked their front door.
@jcruz.coThe house we now call home 🏡💓 #newhouse #homesweethome #gaycouple #gaytiktok♬ A Thousand Years – Instrumental – Bluewater Kings Band
The roofing company sent their best.
@samrohloff4someone come get this #man #roofer #hot #gay #sexy #daddy 🥵♬ original sound – samrohloff4
The DJ fucked up.
@tennesseetwunkMy prediction came true. Simply iconique, the g*ys are #gay #pride #lgbt #levitating #dualipa #dababychallenge♬ original sound – AGHHH FUCK
Cody Randall dropped a hint.
@atlcody#gay #lgbt #lgbtq #atlcody♬ original sound – Triangle
Brian Wilson wished for a straight friend.
@oldsupermanusaBeing openly gay has its challenges for sure. 😞 I just wanna go fishing with someone. #lifestory #straightfriends #fishing #FYP #friends♬ Wait – M83
Dugtrio’s true form was revealed.
@thatchcollects#SyncYourMiO#HPRadicalReuse#SHEINcares#MakingTheCut#GetYourJeansOn#pokemonpulls#pokemondugtrio#digtrio#pokemontcg#pokemon#pokemontcg#pokemontiktok#fy♬ STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Anthony Ramos got his abs pushed.
@anthonyramosofficialWhen she tell you she just wanna be friends. #RightNow♬ Right Now – Anthony Ramos
Christopher Gongar showed off at the gym.
@christophergongar🤫 #585lbs #squat #truestory #legs #pride #lgbt #🏳️🌈 #🏳️⚧️ #lesbian #gay #bi #trans #twink #legday #gymtok #fitok #obsessed #pr #gym #strong♬ Obsessed – Mariah Carey
God made a power bottom.
@markybaby_subm!ss!v3 and br33dabl3 #fyp #foryou #gay #lgbtq #bayarea♬ original sound – Jesus Cerna
And Grandma Bebe saw Twink Trash‘s latest look.
@twinktrashMore Bebe reactions :,) she’s kinda the best! Check out my insta (twinktrash if you want to support my drag! ##drag ##dragqueen ##fyp ##foryou ##sewing♬ original sound – Twink Trash
