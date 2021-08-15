TIKTALK

A gay club DJ’s huge mistake, Dugtrio’s true form, & one hot roofer daddy

By

For every queerbaiting straight boy on TikTok, there are ten more influential LGBT creators. Check out the best from the rest of LGBT TikTok this week:

Two new homeowners unlocked their front door.

@jcruz.coThe house we now call home 🏡💓 #newhouse #homesweethome #gaycouple #gaytiktok♬ A Thousand Years – Instrumental – Bluewater Kings Band

The roofing company sent their best.

@samrohloff4someone come get this #man #roofer #hot #gay #sexy #daddy 🥵♬ original sound – samrohloff4

The DJ fucked up.

@tennesseetwunkMy prediction came true. Simply iconique, the g*ys are #gay #pride #lgbt #levitating #dualipa #dababychallenge♬ original sound – AGHHH FUCK

Cody Randall dropped a hint.

@atlcody#gay #lgbt #lgbtq #atlcody♬ original sound – Triangle

Brian Wilson wished for a straight friend.

@oldsupermanusaBeing openly gay has its challenges for sure. 😞 I just wanna go fishing with someone. #lifestory #straightfriends #fishing #FYP #friends♬ Wait – M83

Dugtrio’s true form was revealed.

@thatchcollects#SyncYourMiO#HPRadicalReuse#SHEINcares#MakingTheCut#GetYourJeansOn#pokemonpulls#pokemondugtrio#digtrio#pokemontcg#pokemon#pokemontcg#pokemontiktok#fy♬ STAY – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Anthony Ramos got his abs pushed.

@anthonyramosofficialWhen she tell you she just wanna be friends. #RightNow♬ Right Now – Anthony Ramos

Christopher Gongar showed off at the gym.

@christophergongar🤫 #585lbs #squat #truestory #legs #pride #lgbt #🏳️‍🌈 #🏳️‍⚧️ #lesbian #gay #bi #trans #twink #legday #gymtok #fitok #obsessed #pr #gym #strong♬ Obsessed – Mariah Carey

God made a power bottom.

@markybaby_subm!ss!v3 and br33dabl3 #fyp #foryou #gay #lgbtq #bayarea♬ original sound – Jesus Cerna

And Grandma Bebe saw Twink Trash‘s latest look.

@twinktrashMore Bebe reactions :,) she’s kinda the best! Check out my insta (twinktrash if you want to support my drag! ##drag ##dragqueen ##fyp ##foryou ##sewing♬ original sound – Twink Trash