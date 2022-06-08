Gay rumors take center stage as reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty in court

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on Tuesday. As part of the trial, longstanding gay rumors about Todd were once again given oxygen.
The stars of the USA show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which has run for ten seasons, were indicted by federal prosecutors in 2019, who alleged the couple “swindled” upwards of $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth to secure loans, and specifically targeted smaller banks they knew did less due diligence than larger ones. In 2012, Todd filed for bankruptcy, erasing $20 million in loan debt.
“Prosecuting attorney Annalise Peters alleged they then actively hid millions they made from the reality show, which began in 2014, as well as $500,000 in taxes Todd owed in 2009. They alleged that the couple actively evaded taxes going back to 2009,” reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Gay rumors have followed Todd for years; in 2014 he chalked them up to his being “proudly flamboyant, unabashedly enthusiastic about fashion,” and, in case you were wondering, he “absolutely went to see Elton John for his 40th birthday.”
Later that year he clarified that “I don’t believe that being gay is something you should be ashamed of. I don’t believe it’s something you should hide. And if I wanted to date someone, I would call you and I would ask you go to dinner with me. But right now, I’m very content in my life with where I am. Today, I’m not gay.”
During the trial, Mark Braddock, a former business partner of Todd’s, said on the stand that he and Chrisley had an affair and even paid off a blackmailer who allegedly was going to publicly out them.
Chrisley’s lawyer countered that Braddock was simply “obsessed” with the reality star.
For what it’s worth, Braddock is also known to have been the person who initially tipped off the FBI to the Chrisley’s creative accounting after he was fired by the couple in 2012.
In closing arguments, Chrisley’s lawyer called Braddock’s testimony about the affair and the blackmail a “fantasy.”
Todd and Julie Chrisley now face 30 years behind bars.
19 Comments
abfab
Not gay today. LOL
Max
I pretty much have that same sentiment whenever I have a spare tire going on.
Donston
Of course, Todd is in the queer spectrum. Anyone with a lick of sense already knows that. No one knows anyone else’s dimensions, lifestyle, experienced fluidity or questioning, preferences, insecurities, manipulations, motivations. But it’s a pretty big duh that he’s in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. Ultimately though, that’s his and his wife’s business. They’re some privileged scammers. That’s the actual story here.
TomG
Well, when Todd is in prison he can “experiment” .
TomG
PS, Let’s hope cute Chase doesn’t use the same accountant.
Bengali
Chase is so damn cute. The younger brother with the big mole on his face is ugly a.f. though.
I’m glad Todd and his stupid wife will likely go to prison. It’s always wonderful when those who preach about “gawd” prove what they’re made of.
Love to all.
HAPPY ATHEIST!!!
Jack
The sky is blue. Todd Chrisley sleeps with men. Duh. The problem is they talk about God, quote the bible, claim to be such humble people….and they are really just “common white collar criminals”. And sadly, the word they would hate the most in that phrase is “common”.
Kangol2
Todd’s queer as a three dollar bill, and he and Julie apparently are fraudsters of the highest order. They pray a lot but they won’t be able to pray away those convictions!
Mother_Nebula37
Wait…..his defense was honestly “I’m not gay today”? Oh, honey….no.
Ken A.
They won’t see a day in prison. Their show is still going on plus their kid’s shows. They’ll get out of it. Or a new show Chrisley does prison. But I don’t see it happening.
Essie
They most definitely will do time. It may not be 30 years but it will be several years. This is a Federal case where they defrauded banks. They won’t get away without punishment. I have no idea about whether the show(s) will go on but a “My Life in Prison” would be kind of fun.
ComfortablyNumb
If they actually read the Bible, they’d know what Jesus said of hypocrites.
justwannaleaveonecomment
The unfortunate thing about cause-and effect christians is they assume that if they’re not smited then whatever they’re doing is okay with their god.
joe
So is he on trial for screwing banks or a person. Not following the trial so am curious why the Gay thing is even there unless to imply his crime is intrinsic and common with Gay men ? Cause and effect?
Cam
And let me guess, they will probably do less time in jail than a Black kid who stole a bag of chips, and won’t have to pay a fine nearly as big as the money they ripped off.
missvamp
that family is such a joke. they are liars, fakes & utterly gay. it’s about time they get their comeuppance.
white-queer-african
So today I have decided to just be exhausted. Not queer but just exhausted from all the crap going on in the US.
Like we don’t have enough of our own crap here in South Africa! The difference is here it is all corruption. And other shit too. In the US it is all about white supremacy. Throw into the mix a “I am not gay” religeous scamster and it is just too much to deal with.
Mr. Stadnick
Yet another god loving con artists. I guess god says steal from people if you want.
Fahd
Todd definitely seems “gay-acting” to me, and the story of a gay affair with his co-conspirator turned state’s witness seemed entirely plausible to me. He’s no Bernie Madoff, but given the sums involved he definitely should spend some time in a minimal security prison facility. Sadly, I think his wife was actually convicted of additional charges, but everyone knows that Todd is such a control freak that she just did whatever he told her to do.
Banks should do their due diligence better, especially with the internet.
And the family needs to face it, they may have to change congregations.