Gay Twitter™ is on the hunt for the nastiest queer villains

When asked for a controversial take on LGBTQ+ films, queer filmmaker Francis Lee came back with a banger: “Make your gay characters complex. Problematic. Nasty fuckers who do bad things. Unapologetic. Evil. Manipulative. Unlikeable. Three dimensional. Villainous. Not just the ‘cute’ teens holding hands.”

Naturally, Gay Twitter™ took his suggestion and ran with it, replying with all its favorite queer baddies.

Some users pointed to campy cartoon antagonists like Scar from The Lion King or Team Rocket from Pokémon.

Another pointed out that Shonda Rhimes is the queen of the queer villain, from Connor Walsh on How to Get Away with Murder to Cyrus Beene on Scandal.

One thing about Shonda Rhimes is that she can give you a treacherous homosexual… https://t.co/IUdHHHkRts pic.twitter.com/QwH0LxHZN3 — Hilary Buff (Vampire Slayer) (@TheHilaryBuff) April 2, 2023

This year’s award season also put problematic queer characters in the spotlight, like Lydia Tár from Tár and Jobu Tupaki from Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Horror characters also got some love (hate?), like the nefarious ladies of Yellowjackets and the homoerotically charged killer duo of Billy and Stu from the original Scream.

This telenovela character (​​Félix Khoury from Amor à Vida) sounds iconic, if you’re looking for something dramatic to binge.

There was a gay telenovela villain who threw his baby niece in the garbage because he hated his sister, among many other crimes



The public loved him so much he became the protagonist and got a happy ending https://t.co/YqJZadOQFQ — DNTLZ (@dntlz) April 2, 2023

Looking to the history of queer filmmaking, there’s nobody nastier than the queen of filth herself, Divine.

And while we’re at it, why not shout out a real-world villain like George Santos?

Of course, not everyone was down with Lee’s insinuation that there’s something wrong with “‘cute’ teens holding hands,” some not-so-subtle shade at shows like Netflix’s Heartstopper.

What’s taking me out is that the point of this tweet would have been fine if you didn’t use it to also jab at queer characters who are clearly meant to appeal to children lmfao https://t.co/I7TCyh59mw — Solomon ??? Rocky’s Accomplice (@BIGCATBI) April 3, 2023

Can I admit something? I don’t know if it’s the autism but I never understand what profound thing people mean when they say this? “Let queer characters be messy and problematic” sure let them be human but why is gay person being a good person boring or unrealistic to yall? https://t.co/GbgNuUn9OR — Year Of The Shosh ?? (@FangKingFury) April 3, 2023

And yes, having complex queer characters is always a good thing — but is “complex” synonymous with “evil”?

Why do white peoples always conflate interesting, “three-dimensional” characters with villainy and terrible behaviour?



Are you lot unable to have a personality and depth that isn’t rooted in being the oppressor? https://t.co/DU7zIe0qoE — Keshav Kant (@MxKantEven) April 3, 2023

Regardless, it’s always fun to root for the villain, and all the better if they’re queer.