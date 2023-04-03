Gay Twitter™ is on the hunt for the nastiest queer villains

When asked for a controversial take on LGBTQ+ films, queer filmmaker Francis Lee came back with a banger: “Make your gay characters complex. Problematic. Nasty fuckers who do bad things. Unapologetic. Evil. Manipulative. Unlikeable. Three dimensional. Villainous. Not just the ‘cute’ teens holding hands.”
Naturally, Gay Twitter™ took his suggestion and ran with it, replying with all its favorite queer baddies.
Some users pointed to campy cartoon antagonists like Scar from The Lion King or Team Rocket from Pokémon.
Another pointed out that Shonda Rhimes is the queen of the queer villain, from Connor Walsh on How to Get Away with Murder to Cyrus Beene on Scandal.
This year’s award season also put problematic queer characters in the spotlight, like Lydia Tár from Tár and Jobu Tupaki from Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Horror characters also got some love (hate?), like the nefarious ladies of Yellowjackets and the homoerotically charged killer duo of Billy and Stu from the original Scream.
This telenovela character (Félix Khoury from Amor à Vida) sounds iconic, if you’re looking for something dramatic to binge.
Looking to the history of queer filmmaking, there’s nobody nastier than the queen of filth herself, Divine.
And while we’re at it, why not shout out a real-world villain like George Santos?
Of course, not everyone was down with Lee’s insinuation that there’s something wrong with “‘cute’ teens holding hands,” some not-so-subtle shade at shows like Netflix’s Heartstopper.
And yes, having complex queer characters is always a good thing — but is “complex” synonymous with “evil”?
Regardless, it’s always fun to root for the villain, and all the better if they’re queer.
5 Comments
FreddieW
Some people need to watch “The Celluloid Closet”. I suppose progress is always at risk of being squandered.
FreddieW
This reminds me that I stopped watching Downton Abbey in the first season because the only gay character was a villain.
scotty
i nominate miss lindsey graham, can i get a 2nd?
FreddieW
I don’t want to own him as gay.
Selverd
Why is Flynn from Tangled there?