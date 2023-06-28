Gay Twitter™ rallies around Vanna White amid reports she hasn’t gotten a raise… in 18 years?! WTAF?!

Wheel of Fortune has been a mainstay of American television for more than 40 years, thanks in no small part to its dynamic duo of hosts: Pat Sajak and (the far more fabulous) Vanna White.

Just two weeks ago, Sajak announced he’ll be retiring in 2024, leaving his position as host up for grabs. Most fans assumed White would be his natural successor, having been synonymous with Wheel of Fortune just as long as Sajak.

But alas, the show had different ideas, and on Tuesday, it was announced that American Idol host Ryan Seacrest would be taking Sajak’s place.

Snubbing White for Sajak’s job is one thing. But the situation revealed a far more glaring injustice against White: she hasn’t gotten a raise… in 18 years!

Apparently, White’s salary has stagnated at $3 million a year for nearly two decades. That’s only a fifth of what her co-host Sajak made, with him pocketing $15 million annually. Naturally, Wheel of Fortune fans, especially those who idolize White, aren’t taking the news well.

Vanna White is lawyering up after the Ryan Seacrest Wheel of Fortune host announcement because apparently she hasn’t received a raise in ?EIGHTEEN YEARS?- what the actual fuck pic.twitter.com/DRdSCewL0b — Lauren McKenzie (@TheMcKenziest) June 28, 2023

Vanna White when they told her who the new host would be pic.twitter.com/VR9nQpr1uv — Färeed the Böthersöme (@FareedBlackman) June 27, 2023

Vanna White was only making $3 million a year!?!!? https://t.co/fRCMCup223 — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 28, 2023

She just wants enough to buy a vowel. — Kyle Kubera (@KuberaKyle) June 28, 2023

Is $3 million already an insane annual salary? For sure. But that doesn’t mean White doesn’t deserve at least as much as her co-host, especially when she’s arguably better known (and certainly better liked!) as the face of Wheel of Fortune.

I assure you Vanna White does not want to host Wheel of Fortune. But pay the icon bountifully for being the most famous figure in the history of game shows. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 28, 2023

I'm not the biggest Wheel of Fortune fan but Vanna White deserved a shot to be the host after Sajak. She's just as, if not more, synonymous with the show.



Plus, not getting a raise in nearly two decades is shameful. pic.twitter.com/0Zwi1bHfoU — LaDarius Brown (@ladarius_brown) June 28, 2023

She’s as much a part of the show’s LONG success as Sajak. — Kilmartin, July: Bay Area, San Diego, Minneapolis (@anylaurie16) June 28, 2023

I will never understand this argument that because Vanna White makes more than most people ($3M) it's somehow OK for her to make 1/5 of what Pat Sajak makes, despite being just as (if not more) popular than him.



Pay no mind to the unjust pay gap that mirrors the rest of society. https://t.co/V40wsl1vzy — TerranRich ? (@TerranRich) June 28, 2023

I would argue that she and her name are wayyyy more indelibly linked to the show than Sajak. — Keir Schmidt (@KrrrSchmidt) June 28, 2023

Of course, if White were to replace Sajak as host, someone new would need to take on her coveted position as eye-candy/letter-turner. All things being equal, plenty of fans are advocating for a himbo to get the job.

Make Vanna White the host of Wheel of Fortune and fill her old position with a hot dude in tight-fitting, sequined evening wear. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 28, 2023

vanna white for host of wheel of fortune and a go-go boy in lamé short shorts for screen toucher — Joey Thomas (@cyborgjoey) June 27, 2023

I feel like they should have Vanna White take over for Pat Sajak and have a hot guy be the new Vanna — Matt (@route1drive) June 28, 2023

If I might make a suggestion about the attire: pic.twitter.com/FeatmqPo4I — chicken-fried nonsense 🐀 (@joseph_shumate) June 28, 2023

They should have Vanna White host the show and bring on some himbo to turn the letters. — Jay Kirell (@JasonKirell) June 27, 2023

Make the letter-turning person be a drag queen – so much more fun! — Julie S (@jaxcarys) June 28, 2023

Some folks are quick to dismiss White’s contributions to Wheel of Fortune. It’s true that her job mainly consists of smiling, making small talk, and turning letters on a board (and even that duty has been reduced to touching light-up rectangles since the show’s answer board went digital). But being a gay icon is no easy feat! How many game show hosts have inspired a runway category on RuPaul’s Drag Race, let alone shown up to host that runway themself?

White appeared on All Stars 7 for the “Realness of Fortune Ball,” which included the category “Vanna White Realness.” The queens’ reactions to seeing her on the runway are worth more than any vowel.

Really, though, White and her fans aren’t asking for much: just paying a television legend the respect she deserves.