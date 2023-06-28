Gay Twitter™ rallies around Vanna White amid reports she hasn’t gotten a raise… in 18 years?! WTAF?!

Wheel of Fortune has been a mainstay of American television for more than 40 years, thanks in no small part to its dynamic duo of hosts: Pat Sajak and (the far more fabulous) Vanna White.
Just two weeks ago, Sajak announced he’ll be retiring in 2024, leaving his position as host up for grabs. Most fans assumed White would be his natural successor, having been synonymous with Wheel of Fortune just as long as Sajak.
But alas, the show had different ideas, and on Tuesday, it was announced that American Idol host Ryan Seacrest would be taking Sajak’s place.
Snubbing White for Sajak’s job is one thing. But the situation revealed a far more glaring injustice against White: she hasn’t gotten a raise… in 18 years!
Apparently, White’s salary has stagnated at $3 million a year for nearly two decades. That’s only a fifth of what her co-host Sajak made, with him pocketing $15 million annually. Naturally, Wheel of Fortune fans, especially those who idolize White, aren’t taking the news well.
She just wants enough to buy a vowel.— Kyle Kubera (@KuberaKyle) June 28, 2023
Is $3 million already an insane annual salary? For sure. But that doesn’t mean White doesn’t deserve at least as much as her co-host, especially when she’s arguably better known (and certainly better liked!) as the face of Wheel of Fortune.
She’s as much a part of the show’s LONG success as Sajak.— Kilmartin, July: Bay Area, San Diego, Minneapolis (@anylaurie16) June 28, 2023
I would argue that she and her name are wayyyy more indelibly linked to the show than Sajak.— Keir Schmidt (@KrrrSchmidt) June 28, 2023
Of course, if White were to replace Sajak as host, someone new would need to take on her coveted position as eye-candy/letter-turner. All things being equal, plenty of fans are advocating for a himbo to get the job.
If I might make a suggestion about the attire: pic.twitter.com/FeatmqPo4I— chicken-fried nonsense 🐀 (@joseph_shumate) June 28, 2023
Make the letter-turning person be a drag queen – so much more fun!— Julie S (@jaxcarys) June 28, 2023
Some folks are quick to dismiss White’s contributions to Wheel of Fortune. It’s true that her job mainly consists of smiling, making small talk, and turning letters on a board (and even that duty has been reduced to touching light-up rectangles since the show’s answer board went digital). But being a gay icon is no easy feat! How many game show hosts have inspired a runway category on RuPaul’s Drag Race, let alone shown up to host that runway themself?
White appeared on All Stars 7 for the “Realness of Fortune Ball,” which included the category “Vanna White Realness.” The queens’ reactions to seeing her on the runway are worth more than any vowel.
Really, though, White and her fans aren’t asking for much: just paying a television legend the respect she deserves.