Gay Twitter tells this straight influencer claiming “heterophobia” to take a seat

Internet personality Bryce Hall has run afoul on Twitter after claiming that “heterophobia” is on the rise.

Hall, 20, who identifies as straight, tweeted out a bizarre declaration June 24, which he has since deleted, calling out 2020 for its alleged fear of heterosexuality.

“What is ‘straight’ TikTok and why does everyone hate it? I’m confused,” Hall wrote. “We are on the cusp of ending homophobia and now we’re introducing heterophobia? What the f*ck is 2020.”

love you but next time keep your mouth shut that was so fucking offensive — janette? (@janetteramoss) June 25, 2020

It didn’t take long for gay Twitter to call out Hall’s bizarre claim. “Love you but next time keep your mouth shut that was so f*cking offensive,” tweeted Twitter user Janet Tara Moss.

okay. has anyone ever been killed for being straight? is straight marriage illegal in any country? do straight people have to hide their sexuality to appease their families, friends, other groups or believe their sexualities are sins because of religion? i thought so. sit tf down — kiera / ia don't unf !! (@sublimething) June 28, 2020

“Okay. has anyone ever been killed for being straight?,” asked user Kiera. “Is straight marriage illegal in any country? do straight people have to hide their sexuality to appease their families, friends, other groups or believe their sexualities are sins because of religion?”

that tweet was insensitive and obviously im not cultured on it and i shouldn’t have spoken… im a dumb shit and i don’t think before i speak and im sure all of you know this by now. again, im super sorry for offending anyone and i promise it won’t happen again — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 25, 2020

It didn’t take long for Hall to realize his tone-deafness, delete the initial tweet, and issue an apology. “That tweet was insensitive and obviously im not cultured on it and i shouldn’t have spoken…,” he wrote. “Im a dumb sh*t and i don’t think before i speak and im sure all of you know this by now. again, im super sorry for offending anyone and i promise it won’t happen again.”

i am embarrassed and i know i fucked up and im ready for the repercussions that come with my fuck up, im not asking for you to forgive me but just know, im truly sorry that i offended you and a whole community and i promise it won’t happen again — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 25, 2020

“I am embarrassed and i know i f*cked up and im ready for the repercussions that come with my f*ck up, im not asking for you to forgive me but just know, im truly sorry that i offended you and a whole community and i promise it won’t happen again,” Hall further tweeted.

