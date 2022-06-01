catch 'em all

Gay Twitter is thirsting hard over this new Pokémon character

We’re not saying The Pokémon Company and video game developer Game Freak chose the first day of Pride month to release the trailer for their new Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as a wink to the franchise’s legions of LGBTQ fans, but we’re not not saying that either.

The games, which feature a new open world structure and four-player co-op, will be released on November 18. The trailer introduces two new legendary monsters, Koraidon (who appears in Scarlet) and Miraodon (in Violet), who are “said to have powers that far surpass those of other Pokémon.” So there’s something to look forward to.

Players also got a look at two new Pokémon professors, Sada and Turro, who will appear in Scarlet and Violet respectively.

Both professors, but Turro in particular, already appear to have won over Queer Twitter: