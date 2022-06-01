Gay Twitter is thirsting hard over this new Pokémon character

We’re not saying The Pokémon Company and video game developer Game Freak chose the first day of Pride month to release the trailer for their new Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as a wink to the franchise’s legions of LGBTQ fans, but we’re not not saying that either.
The games, which feature a new open world structure and four-player co-op, will be released on November 18. The trailer introduces two new legendary monsters, Koraidon (who appears in Scarlet) and Miraodon (in Violet), who are “said to have powers that far surpass those of other Pokémon.” So there’s something to look forward to.
Players also got a look at two new Pokémon professors, Sada and Turro, who will appear in Scarlet and Violet respectively.
Both professors, but Turro in particular, already appear to have won over Queer Twitter:
The Pokémon company said this Pride I'm gonna give the gays everything they want #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/kgkddI4RP6
— Michael (earth 838 variant) (@bashful_michael) June 1, 2022
Not @Pokemon yassifying the Professors ?. They really said "Gay Rights" #PokemonScarletViolet #PRIDE pic.twitter.com/ik9ovlCFvh
— Marqus ???? (@marqEmarq) June 1, 2022
I’m so excited for a new generation of Pokemon, they really did the Pokemon gays proud posting the trailer first day of pride month?? #PokemonScarletViolet
— Nikita Ní Bhroin (@nikita_9215) June 1, 2022
The primary customers of #PokemonScarletViolet are gays from 1991 and @NitendoSwitch knows it. pic.twitter.com/M5OZjR03Bz
— Stef Vonk (@VonkStef) June 1, 2022
GAYS IN STEM #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/hQXhmtFYxv
— Jimmy Felton (@jimmydumdum) June 1, 2022
Professor Turo is gay and you can’t change my mind #PokemonScarletViolet
— Luisi ?????? (@lumenara_) June 1, 2022
We all know which version of #PokemonScarletViolet the gays will be getting
— Nick (@novonick02) June 1, 2022
HAPPY PRIDE MONTH YALL GAYS WON #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/rx39AOohqy
— s (@salvucciodamico) June 1, 2022
The inevitable very nsfw gay fanart of Professor Turo can not come soon enough #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/D8M938fXL7
— i'm suffering, but at least i'm gay ???? (@kennjustmight) June 1, 2022
The gays aren't gonna pick a version based on exclusive Pokemon but on exclusive Professors and I fully support it ???? #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/XijdfgXS7L
— Nuttendo Gaycube (@KharloKong) June 1, 2022
Pokémon really said “this one for the gays” huh #Pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/IEgOoPa7Nm
— ? The Reel Gay ? (@TheReelGay) June 1, 2022
So, we all agree that Professor Turo is an onlyfans gay right? Right?!#Pokemon #PokemonScarletViolet #onlyfans pic.twitter.com/RMoClyzHBa
— Ragnok ??? (@ragnok95) June 1, 2022
The gays are gonna thirst over Professor Turo for sure in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet #PokemonScarletViolet #ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/6ijeEskDey
— D?VID/ (@Davidbedabomb) June 1, 2022
happy pride month!!! they’re both gay #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/Nfkm4qjXSj
— ? rach ? (@bisexualkorok) June 1, 2022
Game Freak knew what they were doing dropping THIS GUY in the new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer on the first day of #PrideMonth . The gays rejoice! pic.twitter.com/ZmFrBIlJSY
— TheBlondeBandit (@blondebandtwit) June 1, 2022
Gays will say they picked Violet over Scarlet for the plot but we know the real reason #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/Nn14sh3qTl
— Simon (@GamerGuySimon) June 1, 2022
One Comment
Max
superhero body suit under fleece lab coat. I’m here for it.