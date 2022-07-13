Go between the sheets with Harry Styles for some quality bisexual spoon time

Harry Styles is back on his bisexual breadcrumb-trail business in “Late Night Talking”, and we’re eating it up like Central Park pigeons.
In this latest installation in the singer’s “gender indiscriminate flirty group-hang” series (alongside “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar“), he takes the viewer under the covers, gets in some quality little-spoon time, and officiates a quaint lesbian wedding.
Another fun scene sees Harry on a cute Lady and the Tramp-style spaghetti dinner date with a guy — all from the comfort of his bed, of course.
Needless to say, the Harries™ are going a little feral:
harry styles boy dater, lesbian marriage officiator pic.twitter.com/6QB5ThS19E
— harry is my housewife 🍯 (@myloverry) July 13, 2022
JEALOUSY IS A DISEASE AND I HAVE IT OH TO CUDDLE WITH HARRY STYLES pic.twitter.com/rAlRWA7IJo
— dee. (@harrymoonchild) July 13, 2022
who do I have to pay off to have a pillow fight with harry styles pic.twitter.com/ZDBWw25ys3
— rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) July 13, 2022
With the boy in private and with the girl infront of cameras?#HarryStyles #LateNightTalking pic.twitter.com/pl4oN9ATyz
— A ☁️ battles depression:) (@rosesandmoon_) July 13, 2022
HIM BEING THE LITTLE SPOON pic.twitter.com/wehiZBaENO
— nora LNT DAY (@Iwtrrys) July 13, 2022
So proud of Harry Styles for his third music video orgy! pic.twitter.com/m0ghJkVqZo
— Ash//LNT DAY (@1Ddayrry) July 13, 2022
only harry styles can make a suit on pyjamas look this good pic.twitter.com/gmtpAaXnyi
— ً (@SHR00MRRY) July 13, 2022
I’m not fine#HarryStyles #LateNightTalking pic.twitter.com/gNTXxXCOkh
— 🖤🌻🦋🌜 (@DarkClouddss) July 13, 2022
imagine getting paid to cuddle harry styles pic.twitter.com/FuOaLXypGq
— ash is home || L❥VE (@sunfflouwerry) July 13, 2022
HARRY STYLES SAYS LESBIAN RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/u4TJTuGN7m
— jenn²⁸🌸 (@stylesvie) July 13, 2022
On top of the video itself, he preceded its premiere with this backstage tour pic that proved it pays to advertise:
Love On Tour. Munich. July, 2022. pic.twitter.com/7nVHJCJB10
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 13, 2022
Join Harry in a journey down the rest and relaxation rabbit hole in “Late Night Talking”:
Shopping Prime Day? Click this link to support Queerty and LGBTQ-owned media while you shop