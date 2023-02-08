Gus Kenworthy really wants you to see his “raunchy” gay kiss that was cut from ‘80 For Brady’

Gus Kenworthy says several of his takes from the new comedy 80 For Brady ended up being axed, including a “raunchy” kiss between him and Brian Jordan Alvarez.

The movie is about four elderly female friends and longtime New England Patriots fans who travel to Houston to watch their hero, Tom Brady, play in the Super Bowl.

It stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno, with Billy Porter playing the part of a Super Bowl halftime choreographer. It also features Brian Jordan Alvarez, and a brief cameo by the former Olympic skier.

Kenworthy tells Variety his role was supposed to be longer but had to be cut down.

“They said they had to cut it for time, but I think they cut it for Middle America,” Kenworthy told Variety’s Marc Malkin, adding that he and Alvarez shot several takes in which they made out. “Some of them got raunchy!”

He added that he hopes one of the takes might end up in a future director’s cut of the movie.

“Release the tapes!” he said. “See if you can get that trending.”

“They used the script for one take, but then we did it like four or five times where we would just ad-lib insults at each other and then make out.”

’80 For Brady’ proves a hit with audiences

80 For Brady opened last week and was number two in the box office top ten, just below the mystery thriller Knock At The Cabin. Paramount is reportedly happy with its opening box office figures ($12.5 million) and the fact it tempted older audiences back to the theater.

It’s possible 80 For Brady actually pulled in a larger audience than Knock At The Cabin, even if it took less money. Many theaters offered discounted matinee performances of the former, with an eye on the elderly market.

Kenworthy says he’s taking acting classes and actively auditioning for further roles. Prior to 80 For Brady, he appeared in American Horror Story.

It’s great to see Brian Jordan Alvarez feature in two box office hits in recent weeks: M3gan and now 80 For Brady. First coming to attention with his comic YouTube videos, this one—from seven years ago—remains one of our favorites.