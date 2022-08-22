Harry Styles on the “tender and loving and sensitive” gay sex scenes in ‘My Policeman’

Honey, wake up! There’s a new Harry Styles cover story and he talks about gay sex in it!

As summer comes to an end, we’re on the eve of Harry Styles’ “Movie Star” era, and Rolling Stone is starting the buzz early with a glossy new profile in which the so-called “new king of pop” addresses queerbaiting allegations (sort of) and previews the intimate gay scenes in his upcoming drama, My Policeman.

On the former matter, Styles keeps things typically vague. Rolling Stone touches on his glam-rock, gender-fluid fashion sense and brings up the fact that some have criticized him for “profiting off queer aesthetics without explicitly claiming the community.” But Styles doesn’t really comment on the matter, instead pulling something of a “look over there!” moment, courtesy of Jaida Essence Hall:

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

Yes, despite being massively popular, adored the world over, Styles likes to keep things private. And here he seems to insinuate that, although we’ve seen him photographed multiple times over with Olivia Wilde (his Don’t Worry Darling director/co-star), it doesn’t confirm he’s in a “public relationship” with her. Nor does it confirm he’s not-not queer… we guess?

Thankfully, Styles is a bit more straightforward when discussing his highly anticipated role in My Policeman, the 1950s period piece from director Michael Grandage that’s set to premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival before its wider release in late October.

Apparently, the star was sent the film’s script—based on a novel by Bethan Roberts—early on and was so moved by it that he reached out to Grandage to set up a meeting. He plays Tom, the titular officer of the law, who’s pulled between his impending marriage to schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corin) and his illicit affair with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). For Styles, it’s not so much that My Policeman is a gay romance and more that it’s a universal story about love.

“I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it,” he says. “It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

But of course, there will be plenty of “guys being gay” in the film—as has been widely speculated ever since My Policeman‘s initial announcement. Styles has famously teased that he will show bare “bum bum” in the film, and has now told Rolling Stone a bit more about what to expect in the film’s sex scenes:

“So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” Styles says, leaving us to wonder which movies he’s seen that feature “two guys going at it.”

But, according to the actor, Grandage was more focused on showing what sex is really like between two men. “There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

Okay, we like tender and loving and sensitive! It’s clear Styles is deeply emotionally invested in My Policeman, and, you know what? We are too. That October 21 release date can’t come soon enough.