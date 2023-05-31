Here’s your first taste of Sam Smith & Madonna’s new collab “Vulgar”

The first taster of the eagerly-anticipated Sam Smith and Madonna collaboration has dropped. The full track will be out next month.

Both Smith and Madonna began teasing the collaboration last week, just hours before Smith was forced to cancel a concert in Manchester, England, four songs into their set. Smith later blamed vocal issues and subsequently canceled the rest of their immediate UK dates.

Yesterday, Smith posted an Instagram photo of a pair of legs, simply captioned: “Tomorrow”.

Well, tomorrow has now become today. This morning, Smith and Madonna both posted again to Instagram. They revealed the track’s name, “Vulgar”, and its release date: June 9th.

Madonna posted an image showing bodies in corsets.

We can’t wait to hear the full track and see the visuals!