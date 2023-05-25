doctor's orders

Sam Smith teases mystery Madonna collab, then cancels show upon realizing “something was really wrong”

Sam Smith was forced to cancel a show last night after just four songs. Smith is touring their ‘Gloria’ extravaganza around Europe at the moment. Last night, they performed at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Fans were in an unusually heightened sense of excitement due to a tweet Smith posted at 5.20pm local time, just hours before the gig.

“Manchester, we’ve got a surprise for you this evening. Unholy won’t be the last song.”

Both Sam Smith and Madonna’s Instagram accounts yesterday teased a potential collaboration.

Naturally, many wondered if Madonna was going to show up at the end of Smith’s Manchester show. Or perhaps a collaboration via video?

A video from the early in the Manchester show saw Smith telling the audience to stick around until the end of the concert to hear their new song.

Unfortunately, it didn’t materialize as Smith says their voice let them down.

Four songs in, Smith left the stage and the lights went down, prompting confusion among the audience. An announcement said there were technical issues that needed to be fixed. Twenty minutes later, fans were informed Smith would not be returning due to vocal issues.

Smith later took to Instagram stories to post a heartfelt apology.

Sam Smith apologizes for canceling show
“Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have traveled across Europe and had such incredible shows.

“Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

“I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry.”

Future dates canceled

Smith was scheduled to play Glasgow in Scotland this evening. However, at around noon UK time, they announced the cancelation of dates in Glasgow and Birmingham this weekend. The tour is set to resume in Poland on June 2. It moves to the US on July 25 with a date in Miami.

Sam Smith cancels dates
Online, other fans expressed disappointment with how yesterday evening played out.

Here’s wishing Smith a very speedy recovery!

