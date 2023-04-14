Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ tour has fans and haters feeling all kinds of ways

Sam Smith on the opening night of their ‘Gloria’ tour (Photo: @samsmith/Instagram)

Sam Smith has kicked off their worldwide ‘Gloria’ tour, promoting their album of the same name. The tour began on Wednesday night in Sheffield, England. It follows their biggest hit ‘Unholy’. The collaboration with Kim Petras went to number one in the US, UK and elsewhere last fall.

Smith has posted of their excitement at bringing their latest show to arena stages. After the UK, it heads out over the rest of Europe and then North America.

On Wednesday, Smith posted a clip of the show in which they welcome the audience to their “gay cabaret.” Smith wears thigh-high leather boots, fishnet stockings and a gold corset.

Elsewhere in the show, Smith strips down to just underwear, while they also dress as a devil in another part of the set.

Smith got emotional as they spoke to the audience on the opening night.

“Seeing all of you to look at is a joy. Welcome to the Gloria tour. It has been so, so long since I have been on a stage like this. It’s been five years and a lot has happened.”

Then, becoming tearful, Smith continued: “I just want to say thank you so much for being with me through these crazy times, it means the world to me. As long as you are happy, I will sing for you every night.”

Sheffield, that was a dream. Such a magical way to start the Gloria experience. Thank you for coming out and lifting us up xhttps://t.co/ZpHtLnfpK7 pic.twitter.com/nItycqV55e — SAM SMITH (@samsmith) April 14, 2023

Needless to say, like everything Smith has done lately, the show has split opinions on social media.

Many of Smith’s fans have praised the queer singer for being their authentic self, embracing body positivity and demonstrating self-love.

Had the pleasure of seeing Sam Smith in Sheffield tonight, what a show; what a voice!! ??? @samsmith @SheffieldArena pic.twitter.com/upEi0bMghB — Liam Dalton (@Liam_Dalton) April 12, 2023

“Satanic”

However, others expressed outrage… as if pop singers haven’t been producing risqué performances for decades.

This is Sam Smith.



Why does he need to literally worship the devil as openly and abhorrently as possible to sing his songs? https://t.co/Q7VqXcRNA6 — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 14, 2023

Last night Sam Smith performed a satanic show filled with sexual references, fetish gear, a strip tease and a grotesque imitation of sex acts on stage while children were in the audience.



One TikTok video shows a mother posting about her 5 year old attending the concert &… pic.twitter.com/XAQfcykUHh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 13, 2023

Sam Smith is a freak show.



This whole performance is satanic.



The parents who took their kids to this concert should be jailed. pic.twitter.com/ZzEpfnySA2 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 14, 2023

Others were quick to clap back, accusing the critics of homophobia, fatphobia and femme-phobia.

If you're clutching your pearls over Sam Smith doing nothing more risque than the same stuff that already had squares clutching pearls since forever…Elvis, Madonna, Freddie Mercury, Bowie, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more already offended you and your ilk. — Sooz Kempner? (@SoozUK) April 14, 2023

I see the same people who are seething over Sam Smith (again) are the same ones who insist they're free speech absolutists and say things like 'if you don't like my favourite bigoted comedian, don't attend his shows; it's that simple'

The cognitive dissonance must weigh heavily. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) April 14, 2023

“Supercharged queer romp”

The show is split into three sections: ‘Love’, ‘Beauty’ and ‘Sex’. Away from the hysteria of Twitter, it’s had genuinely positive reviews. Yorkshire Live called it “fun”, adding, “From the mesmerizing ballads to the more up-tempo numbers, there really is something for everyone.”

The Guardian gave the “supercharged queer romp” 4 out of 5 stars, saying it starts sluggish but builds in momentum and spectacle.

“Themes of joy and self-love, delivered via a roaring queer party, continue into the final act. Covering Madonna’s ‘Human Nature’, Smith buoyantly sings ‘express yourself, don’t repress yourself’ while shirtless in leather shorts and fishnets – it’s a powerful moment of proudly owning and reclaiming a body that has been subject to bullying.”

The Gloria tour’s first US show is in Miami on July 25th. We’re not expecting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to buy himself a ticket…