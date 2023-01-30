Sam Smith’s new video is way too queer and horny for people offended by queer, horny things

Sam Smith released their new album, Gloria, on Friday, and dropped a new music video. It’s for the song “I’m Not Here To Make Friends.”

Perhaps emboldened by the huge success of their number one hit “Unholy” with Kim Petras, Smith’s latest video is a joyous celebration of queerness and feeling comfortable within one’s own skin.

Check it out below.

Given the song (a disco-tinged dance number made in collaboration with Calvin Harris) is called “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”, it’s clear Smith is no longer prepared to be anything other than their real self, no matter what other people might think.

And it seems the video has certainly triggered some.

One British broadcaster, Dominique Samuels, led the chorus of disapproval. She accused Smith of “wearing their sexuality like a costume and shoving it in everyone’s face.” She was particularly horrified that kids might be influenced by Smith.

Sam Smith is a perfect example of what degenerate Hollywood culture does to people. It makes celebrities vulgar, hyper-sexualised and obsessed with wearing their sexuality like a costume and shoving it in everyone’s face. And to make matters worse, kids look up to this man! pic.twitter.com/0xpUryCl3a — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) January 28, 2023

Samuels was not alone in her criticism.

YouTube does not have any age restrictions on Sam Smiths degrading sexualised new music video. 5 year olds can search this up and watch it with no content restrictions! Sam Smith, this is not art. This is not trendy. This is not empowering. This is monstrous! #SamSmith pic.twitter.com/NoDec6rtEE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 28, 2023

This was followed this morning by a live debate on the breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain about Smith’s new promo. One commentator said it represented a shift that is “not good for society”.

Sam Smith’s latest music video has caused controversy online, as social media called it ‘vulgar and hyper-sexualised’. However, others have called the video empowering as a non-binary person is celebrating their body. Is the video empowering or offensive? pic.twitter.com/z2IZgr2dvP — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 30, 2023

However, another commentator praised Smith and said they were receiving criticism primarily because they’re nonbinary. Many other artists, such as Madonna and Miley Cyrus, have made sexually suggestive videos without prompting breakfast TV debates.

‘Madonna’s done that and it wasn’t on the TV in the morning, people weren’t debating it in the same way.’ Shivani Dave says other music artists have released similar content before and Sam Smith is not the first. pic.twitter.com/LX9sWobwmr — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 30, 2023

Fatphobia and transphobia

Online, many seemed to agree with the latter point…

I was going to ask “what has sam smith done to deserve this amount of hate directed at them” but it’s quite literally that they’re queer and fat isn’t it. that’s what it comes down to — das 🌿 (@das_penman) January 29, 2023

My mum showed me Aliens when I was 7, I don’t think a Sam Smith video is gonna destroy the lives of kids. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) January 29, 2023

So women artists can make explicit music videos, as can straight men, for decades there can basically be soft porn in mainstream music & that’s all harmless hetty fun but now Sam Smith does it & suddenly it’s perverted grooming filth. HELLO HOMOPHOBIA & TRANSPHOBIA! — Dr Finn Mackay Adult Human Queermale (@Finn_Mackay) January 29, 2023

Sex has always been a running theme in modern pop music, and music videos often flaunt it. But Sam Smith has made the criminal offence of being a) queer and b) not skinny, and in an increasingly anti-LGBTQ culture, that can’t be tolerated. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 30, 2023

Others pointed out that controversial pop performances are nothing new…

All this Pearl clutching over Sam Smith’s latest video, reminds me of when Divine appeared on TOTP back in 1984, & The Bigots & UK Media lost their f*cking minds. pic.twitter.com/wgVFaZNzAs — Mikey Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) January 28, 2023

If Sam Smith video upsets you how came you said nowt of the 15yrs of the Pussycat Dolls pic.twitter.com/uAQ8hjkjsd — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 29, 2023

Saw the Sam Smith video. As a SWM in my mid-thirties, I thought it was grand. Just ‘Relax’ for the TikTok generation. Plus don’t think your kids are thick. They know, they’re not arsed. The fact it’s upset a million Helen Lovejoy’s is wonderful. pic.twitter.com/rZiLKD5l7o — Ash Preston (@TheAshPreston) January 30, 2023

And others just praised Smith’s embrace of their identity and the transformative journey they’ve been on since their start in the music business…

Sam Smith Sam Smith

2014-2018 2019-2023 pic.twitter.com/xawJc0EXep — gil (@groupiexcx) January 27, 2023

Stream Gloria on all streaming platforms now.