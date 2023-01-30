glorious

Sam Smith’s new video is way too queer and horny for people offended by queer, horny things

Sam Smith in their 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends' video
Sam Smith in their ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ video (YouTube)

Sam Smith released their new album, Gloria, on Friday, and dropped a new music video. It’s for the song “I’m Not Here To Make Friends.”

Perhaps emboldened by the huge success of their number one hit “Unholy” with Kim Petras, Smith’s latest video is a joyous celebration of queerness and feeling comfortable within one’s own skin.

Given the song (a disco-tinged dance number made in collaboration with Calvin Harris) is called “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”, it’s clear Smith is no longer prepared to be anything other than their real self, no matter what other people might think.

And it seems the video has certainly triggered some.

One British broadcaster, Dominique Samuels, led the chorus of disapproval. She accused Smith of “wearing their sexuality like a costume and shoving it in everyone’s face.” She was particularly horrified that kids might be influenced by Smith.

Samuels was not alone in her criticism.

This was followed this morning by a live debate on the breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain about Smith’s new promo. One commentator said it represented a shift that is “not good for society”.

However, another commentator praised Smith and said they were receiving criticism primarily because they’re nonbinary. Many other artists, such as Madonna and Miley Cyrus, have made sexually suggestive videos without prompting breakfast TV debates.

Fatphobia and transphobia

Online, many seemed to agree with the latter point…

Others pointed out that controversial pop performances are nothing new…

And others just praised Smith’s embrace of their identity and the transformative journey they’ve been on since their start in the music business…

