Herschel Walker’s secret children drama just took another weird but totally-not-surprising turn

Hey, remember when it was revealed last month that anti-LGBTQ GOP candidate Herschel Walker, patron saint of paternity, had been keeping three children, all born out of wedlock to different women across the country, hidden from the public eye? That was pretty insane, right?

Well, according to a new report, nobody was more surprised by it than Walker’s own campaign staff, who had no idea the man they’ve been trying to get elected to the U.S. Senate in Georgia had been fathering kids left and right while simultaneously embarking railing against deadbeat dads in the media.

The The Daily Beast got its hands on communications sent between Walker and his staffers that show the candidate lied to his own team about his secret families:

When Herschel Walker’s campaign aides approached him this winter to discuss whispers that Walker had a secret child, the Georgia GOP’s Senate candidate told his campaign the rumors were false. Walker’s aides already knew he was lying. They had expected him to lie, and had obtained documents in advance of that conversation verifying that Walker did indeed have another child, The Daily Beast has learned. They handed the documents to him, and after some more back and forth, Walker finally admitted it was true. His aides asked if there were any other children they needed to know about. Walker insisted this was it.

Of course, that wasn’t it. Later it was revealed Walker had two more children–a daughter born around 1982 and a thirteen-year old son.

Related: Christian Walker breaks his silence over his father’s three “secret” children and… AWKWARD!

Now, Walker’s campaign is in total chaos, with staffers unsure what to believe or expect anymore, and the election still months away.

Per The Daily Beast:

Emails and texts show advisers discussing how they don’t trust Walker—both to tell the truth to them and to handle campaign events properly—and harboring concerns that he isn’t mentally fit for the job. He spouts falsehoods “like he’s breathing,” this adviser said—so much so that his own campaign stopped believing him long ago. “He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true,” the person said, adding that aides have “zero” trust in the candidate. Three people interviewed for this article independently called him a “pathological liar.”

Staffers have also reportedly taken to ridiculing Walker’s intelligence behind his back and fearing his “mood swings and instability.” One source described his whole campaign as a “nightmare” and “sh*tshow on a train in the middle of a wreck.”

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying…

If you work for Herschel Walker’s senate campaign, today is a great day to quit. — Andrew Wortman ?????? (@AmoneyResists) July 7, 2022

Wow. “It’s like a sh*tshow on a train in the middle of a wreck.” "A campaign's worst nightmare." "Just not mentally stable." “He’s lied so much that we don’t know what’s true." And those are quotes from people WORKING for Herschel Walker.https://t.co/M9oTlgsM0g — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) July 7, 2022

Can someone please teach Elon Musk and Herschel Walker how to use a condom? — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) July 7, 2022

Herschel Walker is so dumb he makes Lauren Boebert look like Sarah Palin. — FakeJoeBiden (@fake_biden) July 7, 2022

15 years from now twitter is just gonna be millions of kids asking if Elon or Herschel Walker is their dad — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) July 6, 2022

Who thinks Herschel Walker is a lying incompetent shitbag? — Xay ?? (@realXanderXjork) July 7, 2022

Elon Musk and Herschel Walker are competing for the “who has the most hidden children” award.

We can’t keep giving power to bad people and expecting good results. — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) July 7, 2022

Herschel Walker is a violent illiterate psycho moron who has secret children all over town. So of course he’s a rising star in the GOP. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) July 7, 2022

Elon Musk and Herschel Walker are out here fathering their own electorate for a future presidential run. — Covie (@covie_93) July 7, 2022