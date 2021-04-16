HIEEEE! Alaska joins us on the Queerty podcast, listen here!

It’s a very special episode of the Queerty podcast this week as Drag Race hall-of-famer and multiple Queerty Award-winning diva Alaska joins host Gabe González to talk about the past, the future, memories, bad lighting and her brand new comedy special.

Join us to unpack this week’s stories such as a viral video that’s now worth thousands of dollars, the rightwing groups behind the recent wave of anti-trans legislation, and how one Grammy Award-winning artist hid a videotape she didn’t want anyone to see.

