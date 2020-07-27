These homophobic Christian moms are horrified

Muckrakers One Million Moms have targeted famed greeting card giant Hallmark, yet again. The conservative activist group has called for a boycott of the Hallmark cable channel after an announcement that the network would include LGBTQ characters in its upcoming deluge of Christmas movies.
Hallmark announced 18 of its slated 40 new Christmas movies earlier this month. At that time, Crown Media spokesperson George Zaralidis stressed that Hallmark had made inclusion a top priority, and that the unannounced new TV movies would include LGBTQ characters, storylines and performers. Hallmark had previously endured wide criticism for a minimal presence of characters of color, and for a total dearth of queer representation.
That announcement triggered the ire of One Million Moms which, for the record, still only has several thousand members, not all of whom are female. The group has called for a boycott of all Hallmark products and media.
Related: Hallmark promises to make the yuletide extra gay this year
“The once-conservative network has recently caved to LGBTQ pressure and has done a one-eighty from the wholesome content the channel once aired, and the network is now catering to the left,” the group said in a petition statement calling on Hallmark to reverse its decision to include LGBTQ characters.
“The Hallmark Channel was one of the remaining channels that families could watch without being bombarded by politically correct commercials and the LGBTQ agenda,” the statement further reads. “Family entertainment is not the outlet in which to be politically correct by forcing tolerance and acceptance of homosexuality – a sinful lifestyle that scripture clearly deems wrong in Romans 1:18-28.”
This isn’t the first time One Million Moms has targeted Hallmark. Last year, the group called for another boycott after the network aired a commercial for a jeweler that featured a same-sex wedding. Crown media initially pulled the ad, though reinstated it after even more widespread protests.
At the time of this writing, One Million Moms’ current petition against Hallmark has only 31,408 signatures.
8 Comments
Al
One Million Moms is sponsored by Focus on the Family, which has ZERO women on it’s board.
Vince
You got your hate groups mixed up. They’re actually part of the American Family Association which is a gay hate group according to the SPLC.
Not sure why this isn’t added every time these shitheads open their mouths. It would be akin to not mentioning a group is part of the KKK when they complain of say BLM.
Mister P
They are catering to America. Which just so happens to have LGBTQ people. Why can’t militant moms get it ?
ShowMeGuy
One Million Moms need to eat some Snickers Bars.
And…. those gay characters will be SO important to the plots of those stories…… I’m sure.
pharaon.em.joe
When it comes to hate, leave it to christians. They are expert haters.
Gourmet Guy
Pharaon.em.joe You sure got that right. And isn’t it ironic that the guy they “worship” preached nothing but love? Oh well, we just have to stay strong and keep up the volume.
SteveM
No question. Very few who profess to be Christians live out Christianity in their daily lives. Those witches also haven’t read what Jesus said: “judge not, lest ye be judged”.
SteveM
Message to One Million Moms: all of you should find cucumbers to stick inside yourselves.