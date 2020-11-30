Homophobic school board member resigns after horribly embarrassing Zoom incident

Hackensack, New Jersey school board member Frances Cogelja has issued her resignation following an embarrassing incident during a board meeting November 23. During a public comments section of the meeting, Cogelja took her laptop with her to the bathroom and defecated before a stunned audience.

Granted, Cogelja probably didn’t intend to leave her camera active during her trip to the toilet. An estimated 150 people, including other administration officials, parents and students all witnessed the incident. Shortly thereafter, some of Cogelja’s colleagues began to call for her resignation. She complied the following day according to The Daily Voice, issuing her formal resignation on the afternoon of November 24.

Related: The Catholic Church forced a public school to paint over a student’s pro-LGBTQ mural

The resignation marks an all-too-fitting end to Cogelja’s tenure, and a career already stained with (excuse the phrase) questionable behavior. Last year Cogelja landed in the news over her outspoken opposition to teaching LGBTQ related curriculum in New Jersey schools.

“I have every right as a parent to not have my child participate in something that I do not think is suitable as part of a public school curriculum,” she bemoaned at the time. “I believe conversations having to do with sexuality should be had at home between parents and their children.” Cogelja also labeled the statewide mandate to teach the curriculum “repugnant.”

In response to her comments, hundreds of local parents turned up at board meetings to demand her resignation. A petition on Change.org also nabbed 1,900 signatures.

At the time of this writing, Frances Cogelja has not commented on her resignation.