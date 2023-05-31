How a homoerotic magazine revolutionized men’s fashion—and our fantasies

Image Credit: ‘All Man: The International Male Story,’ Giant Pictures

Serving fashion, function, and frisky photo spreads, the International Male catalogue was so much more than a glossy advertorial magazine selling men’s clothing.

With the tagline “freedom for the man,” the mag changed the way the world thought about men’s fashion and style when it launched in the ’70s. But perhaps more importantly—for a significant section of its audience—International Male‘s titillating pictures provided a safe space to indulge in homoerotic fantasies, no doubt inspiring its fair share of sexual awakenings through the decades.

The surprising but true story of the catalogue and its cultural footprint is told in the excellent documentary All Man: The International Male Story, which spent the past year winning over audiences on the LGBTQ+ film festival circuit, but is finally—finally!—hitting select theaters and digital VOD platforms so you can check it out for yourself.

From filmmakers Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed, the nostalgic doc explores years of the magazine’s history, from its founding in the ’70s to the height of its popularity in the ’90s, when it was reaching an estimated readership of three million each quarter.

Narrated by screen hunk Matt Bomer, All Man assembles an exciting crop of experts and fans to weigh in (everyone from comedic scene-stealer Parvesh Cheena to style superstar Carson Kressley), as well as former employees and models (including Madonna‘s ex, Tony Ward) who share their experiences working for and with the mag.

And though he passed in late 2020, All Man also features interviews with catalogue founder Gene Burkard, who’s rosy recollections of this “fairytale come true” give the doc a heaping dose of sweet nostalgia.

Ahead of its June 6 digital release date, Queerty is pleased to share an exclusive clip from All Man, in which Burkard remembers how Playboy inspired his vision for International Male:

Trust us: This is a movie you’re going to want to see on the biggest screen possible. With that in mind, the Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting advanced screenings on Tuesday June 5 in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, and Austin—more details here.

And, if you’re in NYC or LA, you’re in luck! After the following screenings, some of All Man‘s talented filmmakers will be in attendance for Q&As, moderated by yours truly, the editors of Queerty. Come join us for these special engagements:

Los Angeles:

Tuesday, June 5 @ 7pm at the Alamo Drafthouse in DTLA

Q&A to follow with directors/producers Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed. Moderated by Queerty’s Entertainment Editor, Cameron Scheetz.

Limited tickets available here.

New York City:

Tuesday, June 5 @ 7pm at the Alamo Drafthouse in Manhattan

Q&A to follow with composer Rod Thomas, a.k.a. musician Bright Light Bright Light. Moderated by INTO’s Associate Editor and Queerty contributor, Joshua Mackey.

Limited tickets available here.

Los Angeles:

Sunday, June 25 @ TBA time at the Los Feliz 3, presented by the American Cinematheque

Q&A to follow with directors/producers Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed. Moderated by Queerty’s Entertainment Editor, Cameron Scheetz.

Ticket information and more details coming soon.