Human rights activist who went on homophobic Facebook rant arrested for assault… again

LaKendrick Coburn, better known as Brother Kenick El, is a human rights activist from Virginia Beach, Virginia. There’s just one problem. For someone who claims to be an advocate for humanity’s rights, he’s developing a rather long rap sheet of alleged human rights violations.
In May 2019, the Virginia Beach City Council unanimously voted to make El head of its esteemed Human Rights Commission, which consists of 19 volunteer board members. Five months later, he was forced to step down after publishing a string homophobic posts on Facebook.
“Men trying to be women and women trying to be men is really confusing our children and I’m tired of seeing this nonsense promoted to our children,” one of his posts read.
In another post he called homosexuality “an abomination to the human race” and “a mental illness and should be treated as such.”
And then there was this:
Now, the Virginia Beach Police Department says El was arrested after allegedly beating one of his family members in a late night altercation that happened earlier this week.
According toe police records, officers responded to a domestic situation at 35-year-old El’s home at around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The exact details of what went down are still unclear, but El was charged with simple battery and booked into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. He was released a few hours later on a $5,000 bond. His trial has been scheduled for August 3.
But this isn’t the first time he’s been accused of violent behavior.
In February, a woman claimed El slapped her then tore off her head dress in a fit of rage, ripping the garment. He was arrested and released several days later on $1,000 bond. His trial for that case is scheduled for May 28.
El has not issued any comment on either of his arrests. Court records indicate he plans to represent himself at trial.
5 Comments
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
It is one ugly looking subhuman abhorrent noxious cretin…..
Kangol2
Homophobic, transphobic, misogynistic, and he ripped a woman’s hijab off? Sounds like a real winner (i.e. LOSER) to me!
Cam
People need to check before hiring somebody on who is a self proclaimed human rights activist. The guy sounds like he’s going to end up killing somebody if something isn’t done soon.
Chrisk
He’s a militant Muslim that hates gays, trans, and white people as well. Human rights are just for him and his kind though.
Homophobia is many times rooted in Misogyny. This shithead abuses women but thinks it’s his right. Trans and gay men are a threat to his paternal world order.
He should move his hateful ass to the middle east or some other shit hole country where his views will be embraced.
Mister P
He likely has gender identity and sexuality issues.