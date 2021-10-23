Jamie Lee Curtis just set a powerful example for parents of queer kids everywhere

–Actress Jamie Lee Curtis , mother of transgender daughter Ruby, on how she’s grown as a parent following her daughter’s coming out. Curtis recently officiated Ruby’s wedding and has become an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ kids.

“It’s speaking a new language [learning to discuss queer issues]. It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes. You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human. But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it…I’m not proselytizing, and I’m not trying to force-feed something to people. I’m simply saying, ‘This is our family’s experience.’ I am here to support Ruby. That is my job. Just as it is to care and love and support her older sister Annie in her journeys. I’m a grateful student. I’m learning so much from Ruby. The conversation is ongoing. But I want to know: How can I do this better?”