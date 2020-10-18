Jeff Goldblum recreates his sexy ‘Jurassic Park’ pose, and we’re thirsty

Proving once again that flies are the hottest trend of October 2020, 67-year-old actor Jeff Goldblum, star of The Fly and Jurassic Park, just posted a very thirsty picture to Instagram encouraging all his followers to vote…not to mention keep hydrated.

“WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies. @jurassicworld 🌋🦖🇺🇸,” Goldblum captioned.

The image in question recreates one of the most iconic images of Jurassic Park, which featured Goldblum, shirt unbuttoned, lounging back in an unintentionally sexy pose. In the film, his character is recovering from injuries after a dinosaur attack. More than 25 years since its original release, it’s good to know that Goldblum still has the goods, even as the actor moves closer to fossilization.

Goldblum posted the image as part of an initiative–in which he also involved his Jurassic Park co-stars Laura Dern & Sam Neil–to drive voter registration in the lead up to the 2020 Election. Goldblum, along with Dern and Neil, will also appear in the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel Jurassic World: Dominion, set for release when cinemas actually reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans of Goldblum–or anyone else needing voter information–should visit our voting center on our sister site, LGBTQ Nation.