John Waters on his unique friendship with Divine and the deep-seated “rage” that fueled her

I grew up in Lutherville, Maryland, and Divine’s family moved up the street from mine, maybe six houses away. They had a child’s nursery school. And Divine was their only child, which I always thought was questionable advertising.



And he was in high school, but he got beat up. He got hassled. He was an overweight, kind of feminine nerd. And the rage he built up from being abused so much by the students and the teachers led to Divine–a character that he was not like at all.



But then I created and wrote the lines for him and made up this image that was made to scare hippies, basically.



And Divine wasn’t trans. He didn’t want to be a woman. He wanted to be Godzilla and Elizabeth Taylor put together. He never walked around in drag or anything. He never did that. He wasn’t trans. I mean, he’d be for that movement, but he wore expensive men’s suits and all, and that’s what he was striving for.



I always have said that RuPaul–who has been around as long as we have and I really salute him for making drag totally acceptable by the middle class–but one of the reasons for RuPaul’s success that nobody ever mentions is he also had a great look out of drag. And most drag queens do not concentrate on that.



Because a lot of drag queens don’t even want to be photographed out of drag.

John Waters speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his unique friendship with Harris Glenn Milstead (a.k.a. Divine).