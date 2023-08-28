John Waters on his unique friendship with Divine and the deep-seated “rage” that fueled her

in quotes
SarcasaticMisanthrope
Divine was a cultural phenomenon. He would have been fantastic on “Married with Children”. Unfortunately he passed away before it was ever shot. John Waters is correct, Divine was NOT Trans. He was a Drag Queen and a good one at that.
S.anderson
Folks in my circles were not ready to lose Divine when he died. He would have continued to make a huge difference in the world.
Marsha P. Washington was also a gay man who firmly described himself as a transvestite or drag queen.
abfab
I saw Francine Fishpaw at the 9:30 club DC a few nights before he died. xoxoxoxox
LumpyPillows
Would have been great to see Glenn in Married with Children. One of the saddest stories how on the eve of getting to appear on that show he died.
Doug
I still say Divine’s character as Babs Johnson in “Pink Flamingos” is the best drag personality that’s ever been characterized.
LumpyPillows
Ironic that Queerty can post an article about Divine being a man and then misgender him in the title.
Mister P
The headline is correct. The rage fueled Divine not Glenn.
LumpyPillows
Divine as a character.
Den
I had the pleasure of meeting Glenn a few times when he was in San Francisco for a theater run. He had taken an apartment in my neighborhood and shopped for house plants at a nursery I was plant buyer for. So I saw him there, and ran into him on the street as well. He was quiet, somewhat shy and very pleasant to talk to. And I suspect he was pleased when folks did not think of him as his character.
gjg64
Hey abfab…..I was at that show too. It was her last ever performance. She insulted me from the stage too!!!!
mildredspierce
“I’m a thief and a shit kicker and …I want to be famous.” Long live Dawn Davenport!
abfab
”Oh, Cuddles, where did I put my cha cha heels!” Remember the giant lobster scene?
bachy
I was a (leopardskin print-wearing) teen runaway one summer and landed in PTown. Not sure how but I met a very friendly Holly Woodlawn who gave me a ticket to a performance of Divine’s mind-blowing play, “Neon Woman.” After the show Holly insisted on giving me a “punk” haircut backstage where I met the entire cast, and I joined them post-show at a local diner. Divine (in male drag) barely spoke the entire meal, communicating only with elaborate hand gestures. I don’t remember a lot of the details because I was so blazed.
abfab
What a great story!
hiphapndude
I had the pleasure of meeting Glenn when Divine would perform in Vancouver BC Canada at the Gandydancer, early 80’s. I worked there as a very shy busboy & intimidated knowing I was one of few staff assisting him to set up.
He was a total sweetheart and immediately as he could sense my innocent unease. However, total gentleman, funny naturally and a big teddy bear,both on and off stage.