The JoJo Siwa/Candace Cameron Bure drama is getting messier by the minute

This JoJo Siwa/Candace Cameron Bure mess has spiraled out from two seconds of a TikTok into a full on family affair.

The young dancer responded to a TikTok prompt for the “rudest celebrity I’ve met” by flashing a quick picture of Bure — a moment which the press quickly latched onto.

Allegedly, it all started in 2014 when Bure refused to take a picture with the then-Dance Moms star. Past that, the exact details of the instigation vary depending on who you ask.

The former contends on Instagram that she was on a busy Fuller House red carpet at the time, while the latter tells Page Six that the snub occurred at an after-party for the show and that the actress immediately went to take pictures with other kids.

Bure’s Instagram video explanation was preceded by a cryptic bible verse — a convenient tactic for the historically homophobic actress to pull out in an argument with a famous queer figure.

Related: JoJo Siwa gives homophobe Candace Cameron Bure the shady superlative she deserves

Siwa went on to call the situation a “rough experience” in a brief interview, which seems to have set Bure’s daughter off.

23-year-old Natasha Bure writes in an Instagram story post, “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience.’ This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.”

Somehow, her grown mother’s feud with a child star devolved into a full generational condemnation (though one this nepotism baby surely doesn’t consider herself a part of).

Siwa’s eponymous Dance Moms mom then entered the fray this week, hitting out at the elder Bures in an Instagram story post of her own.

“It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you, but morals are what you have when no one is looking,” Jessalynn Siwa writes.

Related: Candace Cameron Bure responds to JoJo Siwa calling her the “rudest celebrity” and no one’s buying it

“At the end of the day … it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way.”

This entire situation may have taught JoJo Siwa about the gravity of her public words, but hopefully it also taught the failing Christmas movie actress a thing or two about humility.

Or this silly moment can continue to unravel until we see Kirk Cameron start beefing with a 19-year-old girl. Either way, it’ll be a wild ride!