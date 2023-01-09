Jonathan Bennett shows off husband Jaymes Vaughn’s bubble butt because, well, why not?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Actor Jonathan Bennett is excited at the news his husband is going to be part of a new TV show. Bennett jokingly posted a video to Instagram saying, “Let’s celebrate with cake”.

A video zoomed in to show the “cake” in question was his husband’s very muscular butt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Bennett shot to attention in the 2004 movie Mean Girls. He’s since appeared in a slew of other movies, and presented TV shows such as Cake Wars. He recently starred in The Holiday Sitter, the first Hallmark holiday movie centered on a gay couple.

Bennett met his future husband, Jaymes Vaughan, in 2016. Bennet was filming a segment for Celebrity Page to promote the Food Network reality show, Halloween Wars. Vaughan interviewed him and sparks flew between the men.

“I walked into The Grove [outdoor mall in Los Angeles] to do an interview with the guy from Celebrity Page,” Bennett told The Knot in 2021. “I had never heard of him before, but when I saw him setting up to do the interview, I thought he was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen. I ran to the bathroom to fix my hair.”

The couple wed last March in Mexico.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Danforth Photography (@toddthephotographer)

Related: Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan wed in Mexico

The Real Friends of WeHo

Last week, MTV announced Vaughan would be one of six leading cast members of a new reality TV show. The Real Friends of WeHo will be a ‘Real Housewives’ style docuseries centered on six gay celebrities and entrepreneurs in West Hollywood.

Besides Vaughan, it will feature Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud and Joey Zauzig.

The show will premiere on January, 20th, immediately after the evening’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Watch the trailer below.

Related: ‘The Real Friends Of WeHo’ is already making enemies out of ‘Drag Race’ and OnlyFans lovers