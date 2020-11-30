masquerade

Karen, in her bathrobe, has meltdown inside bank, refuses to wear mask, claims to be a scientist

By

If you thought the days of people throwing public temper tantrums over wearing masks were behind us, think again.

A Karen at a Citibank in Englewood, New Jersey was caught on camera railing against a bank teller after being told she needed to wear a mask while inside the building.

In the video, which was uploaded to Twitter yesterday, the woman, who appears to be wearing a bathrobe, makes all sorts of wild claims and empty threats.

“I am going now to court to fight masks and you are not going to tell me what to do,” she hollered. “Stand six feet away from me and do your social distancing. Give me your card with your name because this branch is going to hear your name. You’re going to become famous. Do it now!”

“You work for me! I don’t not work for you!”

The woman then claimed she’s been a customer with Citibank since 1990. Not only that, but she’s a scientist, coronavirus isn’t real, and anyone who believes it is has been brainwashed.

“I’ve been a customer since 1990. Were you born then? Shame on you. Count your days. Count your days. Bully!” she raged. “This is giving you the right to be a bully? Because you’re brainwashed?”

“I am a scientist. There is no corona. Don’t make me wear your mask. Are you trying to kill me? What happens if you have corona? Did you just suggest for me to wear your mask? Give me your name and number now. You’re done. You are done.”

