Karen, in her bathrobe, has meltdown inside bank, refuses to wear mask, claims to be a scientist

If you thought the days of people throwing public temper tantrums over wearing masks were behind us, think again.

A Karen at a Citibank in Englewood, New Jersey was caught on camera railing against a bank teller after being told she needed to wear a mask while inside the building.

In the video, which was uploaded to Twitter yesterday, the woman, who appears to be wearing a bathrobe, makes all sorts of wild claims and empty threats.

“I am going now to court to fight masks and you are not going to tell me what to do,” she hollered. “Stand six feet away from me and do your social distancing. Give me your card with your name because this branch is going to hear your name. You’re going to become famous. Do it now!”

“You work for me! I don’t not work for you!”

The woman then claimed she’s been a customer with Citibank since 1990. Not only that, but she’s a scientist, coronavirus isn’t real, and anyone who believes it is has been brainwashed.

“I’ve been a customer since 1990. Were you born then? Shame on you. Count your days. Count your days. Bully!” she raged. “This is giving you the right to be a bully? Because you’re brainwashed?”

“I am a scientist. There is no corona. Don’t make me wear your mask. Are you trying to kill me? What happens if you have corona? Did you just suggest for me to wear your mask? Give me your name and number now. You’re done. You are done.”

A mask-less lady at a Citibank branch in Englewood, NJ informs the tellers that she’s a “scientist” and “there’s no corona” and more…pic.twitter.com/P668Iun39W — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) November 29, 2020

Here’s how folx on Twitter have been responding to the insane video, which has received almost 1.5 million views since it was uploaded yesterday…

anyone know her? SHE’S A SCIENTIST!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7yGiDF3KOX — Call Me Sizzle (@ItsMrSizzle) November 29, 2020

Mad scientist 😂 — GOP Is Fascist. BLM. Wear A Mask. #Vote (@HeroticaBumbles) November 30, 2020

“THIS IS GIVING YOU THE RIGHT TO BE A BULLY!?!?!” – maskless “scientist” screams at dumbfounded teller. — Endthemisery (@Endthemisery1) November 29, 2020

THIS is why we should all carry a can of Lysol spray. 🤪 — Sunshine Lollipops (@Javalovinmama) November 29, 2020

Did she just say there was no corona but then asks the teller “what happens if you have corona”? The logic of these anti-maskers is mind blowing. Get help lady. — Turd Ferguson (@turdusferguson) November 29, 2020

Maybe she was saying the store was out of corona and limes — heading for the exits (@SlewfootM) November 29, 2020

It’s shameful how stupid people are when it comes to something so simple as wearing a mask! — Ellen O. (@ellenost) November 29, 2020

You’d think a scientist would know how to use online banking. — Karen T (@SinisterNails) November 29, 2020

Related: Karma has finally called for that anti-masker who coughed on cancer patient at Pier 1