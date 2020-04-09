Lamenting the end of ‘Modern Family’? A spinoff staring Mitch & Cam could happen

As Modern Family ended its phenomenal 11-season run, fans wondered: What will become of the beloved couple Mitch and Cam?

As played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, the couple helped usher in a new level of visibility and acceptance for ordinary families. The couple adopted baby Lily from Vietnam and, in season four, cat Larry after they failed to adopt a second child. The couple, with their opposite personalities creating hilarious disagreements but a strong sense of loyalty, were deeply integrated into an extended cast of friends and family in a way TV had not seen before.

Now series co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd say that while a new show is not in active development, a spinoff revolving around the couple could actually happen.

“I think that there are a couple of writers who are thinking about well, is there a Mitch and Cam spin-off, but they’re literally just thinking about it,” Levitan told Deadline, careful to emphasize that the show is not in active development. “They’re using this time that we have now to think about it, if there’s something there. I’m not driving this but I’m a huge fan of Jesse and Eric, and those characters are of course near and dear to me, and I certainly think that they’re strong enough to carry a show. For me, I really felt that what I needed creatively was to work on something new after working on Modern Family for 12 years and pretty much exclusively.”

“It does present a possibility for us,” Lloyd added. “Will that happen? I’m not sure but we would be probably dumb to not explore it. However, doing a spin-off is fraught in a lot of ways and we won’t do it unless we feel confident there’s something there, I don’t want to say it’s a long shot, it’s under discussion but we’ll see. We don’t want to jump into something like that, particularly because Modern Family is a tough act to follow, but that is a possibility.”

The finale of Modern Family aired April 8, and saw Mitch & Cam move their family to Missouri.