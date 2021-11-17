Laura Ingraham’s camp swears moronic “You” segment was scripted but nobody believes her

Laura Ingraham became the laughing stock of Twitter this week after she got into a screaming match with a guest over the Netflix show You, which she mistakenly thought was about her.

Ingraham was bitching with her buddy Raymond Arroyo about how scripted TV shows cater too much to leftwing viewers, particularly around topics like vaccines and COVID-19, when the apparent miscommunication happened.

Watch.

HAHAHAHAHAHA Laura Ingraham @IngrahamAngle had a SNL skit night on her show. You can make this shit up pic.twitter.com/RNfyXC4FJu — Plinio Magaña León ??????? (@PlinioMx) November 16, 2021

Now, her camp is trying to say the whole thing was staged.

After the clip went viral, Arroyo took to Twitter to tell everyone, “Trust me, it was totally intentional!”

Trust me, it was totally intentional! ? https://t.co/IqhPQJOTgU — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 16, 2021

He followed that up with another tweet, saying, “My favorite part was that only regular viewers realized it was totally scripted.”

I thought so too!!? My favorite part was that only regular viewers realized it was totally scripted. #YousOnFirst. @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/JMXnAHzv5M — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 16, 2021

Of course, everyone knows the first rule of comedy is that if you have to explain something is a gag then clearly it didn’t land.

Also, while many consider her to be a joke, Ingraham isn’t known for being humorous or for doing comedy bits on her show, leaving many to doubt Arroyo’s “It was intentional LOLOLOL!” claim.

Here are some of the responses…

It was obviously not intentional and trying to say that it was makes it worse. — Gramdog (@Gramdog1) November 16, 2021

Can’t believe you’re trying to say it was intentional, both definitely not that good at acting 😂😂 embrace it, it was Hilarious #you — Dan Howett (@dan_howett) November 17, 2021

I don’t believe you. If it was intentional you were assuming your audience watches “You”, knows the measles part of the plot, AND knows the Abbott & Costello routine. That’s a small subset of your audience. — Mother of Fire-Breathing Cats (@SiberiaCat3) November 16, 2021

Lying is a sin Raymond. — Beer Baron (@AdriftInSLC) November 16, 2021

Wait, it was intentional to make the show host look like an idiot? Interesting play — yellow sharpie (@yellowsharpie37) November 17, 2021

When asked for clarification, Fox News spokesperson Carly Shanahan referred media to Arroyo’s tweet.

As for Ingraham, she isn’t commenting on the matter (we can’t help but wonder why???) and is instead relying on others to come to her defense, like former Fox News anchor/failed morning show host Megyn Kelly, who called anyone taking the moment seriously a “dope”:

.@IngrahamAngle is so much smarter than – well, most people – but definitely than these dopes who apparently don’t realize she is doing a bit that is a take on the most famous bit of all time. https://t.co/OrGwyHuvgR — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 16, 2021

And anti-Muslim activist Brigitte Gabriel who declared her an “American patriot”:

Laura Ingraham is an American patriot. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 16, 2021

Meanwhile, here’s what others are saying…

Laura Ingraham is the Lauren Boebert of Ann Coulters. — Renee Libby ?? (@ReneeAlida) November 16, 2021

Just read an article describing Laura Ingraham as “host and Big Bird skeptic” which is, I think, as accurate a characterization as is gets. — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) November 16, 2021

Y'all if you ever thought the folks over at Fox News couldn't get any dumber, Laura Ingraham just said hold my beer. #YouNetflix #Netflix #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8oLiCbb51b — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) November 16, 2021

Laura Ingraham is so fucking dumb that she almost makes Tucker Carlson seem smart. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) November 16, 2021

Nikki Manaj’s cousin’s friend’s balls are smarter than Laura Ingraham. — ???? (@antifaoperative) November 16, 2021

Dear Laura Ingraham,

Guess who is not all that bright? Y-O-U! — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) November 16, 2021

Laura Ingraham's producer: So what if Abbott & Costello, but hateful and trying to kill people?

Laura: pic.twitter.com/HrAJ1WSZcM — National Security Counselors (@NatlSecCnslrs) November 16, 2021

If stupid were magnetic, Laura Ingraham wouldn't be able to walk past a refrigerator without sticking to the door. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) November 16, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.