WATCH: Laverne Cox spills on Bugs Bunny and her new film ‘Disclosure’

The time has come.

We’ve championed Disclosure, director Sam Feder’s chronicle of transgender images in film and TV, since we first caught the film at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Featuring a veritable whos-who among transgender people in showbiz, the film traces the origins of tropes surrounding trans images on screen, how they’ve changed over time…and how they haven’t.

We caught up with Feder as well as interviewee/narrator/executive producer Laverne Cox to chat about the film, positive and negative trans images, and how to reconcile the dated with a modern sensibility. Disclosure lands exclusively on Netflix June 19.